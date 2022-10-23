Area Top 5

Week 9

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (4);10-1-3;32

2. Mtn. Ridge (3);12-2;30

3. Hampshire;14-1-4;22

4. Northern;8-2-3;14

5. Southern;5-9;7

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you