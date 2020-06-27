NWSL takes field first with its Challenge Cup as other pro leagues chart futures
The National Women’s Soccer League opens its Challenge Cup tournament Saturday and the pressure is on as it becomes the first professional team sports league to play in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the players aren’t as concerned about being first as they are eager to get back on the field.
“We’ve missed that feeling of the wins, the losses, the hard-fought battles, getting that last goal in the 90th minute,” Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan said. “It’s so sad not having that. For us players, this is our lives, this is our passion. So we all are so grateful that we have that back.”
The NWSL is taking the field as other professional leagues chart their immediate futures and as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the nation.
The players and staffs of the eight teams participating in the World Cup-style tournament in Utah are being sequestered in facilities used by the Utah Royals and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. Players will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and games will be played without fans.
But the tournament has already hit some snags. The league’s ninth team, the Orlando Pride, was forced to withdraw earlier this week when six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. That forced the league to reshuffle the schedule, and, as a result, the remaining teams will advance to the knockout round.
Three U.S. national team players, the Reign’s Megan Rapinoe, Utah’s Christen Press and Portland’s Tobin Heath, opted out of the tournament. The NWSL allowed players to sit out over health concerns without losing their salaries.
New NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird acknowledged the concerns about COVID-19.
“The key is to be prepared and to make sure that everyone understands the importance of living by the tournament protocol, wearing your PPE, making sure that you’re using the facilities and sticking in the protective environment, which we are doing and plan to do over the tournament schedule,” Baird said. “So the whole key is mitigating risk, making sure that we are staying within our environment and making sure that we have the right plans in place.”
The opening game is between Portland and the back-to-back defending champion North Carolina Courage, while the Chicago Red Stars play the Washington Spirit in the late game. The opener and the July 26 final will be televised nationally on CBS.
Washington cuts athletic budget by 15%
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is reducing its overall athletic department operating budget by 15% for the 2020-21 fiscal year and all the school’s head coaches have agreed to minimum 5% pay reductions.
Athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced the moves Friday and said they will save the school around $13 million. She reiterated that the school intends to continue offering all 22 of its athletic programs.
“Like most organizations this pandemic has taken a real financial toll on our athletic department. We’ve done everything we could over the last few months to manage the cost-saving efforts as best as possible,” Cohen said. “As we look to the upcoming year we see challenges ahead, and we know that we need to implement additional mitigation strategies. And so these actions we’re taking in salary reductions and operating expense reductions, they’re painful, but they are absolutely necessary for us to have a collective path forward as an athletic department, not just for this year but for years to come.”
The overall operating budget reduction will save approximately $8.5 million. The school says an additional $5 million will be saved through cuts to the salaries of head coaches, assistant coaches (minimum 3%) along with two-to-four week furloughs for all professional, classified and union staff members, totaling 156 employees.
Cohen is also taking a 5% pay reduction.
