POTOMAC PARK — When Weimer Auto surrendered nine runs in the third to fall behind in the decisive game of the best-of-three Hot Stove championship series, nobody hung their heads.
Weimer, facing a 9-4 deficit against Grantsville SAL, was no stranger to comebacks, and there was plenty of game to be played.
The team from Frostburg finally broke through with a big inning of its own, plating seven runs in the fifth to take control. And with a gritty performance by Aeden Custer in relief, Weimer held on for a 14-10 victory to take home the title.
“We had a good year,” Weimer (17-2-1) head coach Matt Kline said. “Both of our losses were against Grantsville, they’re a good team. They hit well, they pitch well.
“Our kids responded, they came back, they didn’t quit. We did that a couple times in the playoffs. We were losing 12-2 at one point (earlier in the tournament) against a good Oakland team and came back to win that too. They didn’t quit all year.”
Grantsville opened up the series with a 7-4 Game One win, and Weimer leveled the tally with an 11-6 triumph Monday to force a winner-take-all contest on Hamilton Field.
Weimer had its backs against the wall again Tuesday, until a fifth-inning resurgence.
Custer brought his squad to within one after smacking a two-run single to right center, setting the stage for Eli Sibley. From the bottom half of the line-up, Sibley tallied the go-ahead base-knock, plating a pair on a knock to left for a 10-9 edge.
Weimer tacked on one insurance run in the frame and three more in the sixth, and Custer — who allowed four runs, scattering seven hits in 4 1/3 innings of work — did just enough on the rubber to deliver a title to Frostburg.
“All my pitchers, Aeden Custer, Brendan Kline, Caleb Langham, Tyson Shumaker, Parker Ferrero threw well all year for us,” coach Kline said. “I was lucky to have that many kids. These kids all played together since they were 13 and had a good year this year.”
At the plate, Grantsville outhit Weimer, 11-10, but its defense let it down. SAL committed five errors during Weimer’s big innings in the fifth and sixth.
Weimer also dominated on the basepaths with eight stolen bases, two each by Ferrero, Custer and Jacob Printy and one by Carson Bradley and Shumaker.
“These kids have played a lot of baseball, and they’re very aggressive on the bases,” coach Kline said. “We get picked off sometimes ... but being aggressive makes the other team make mistakes. We were lucky, because most teams couldn’t run on us because of (catcher) Carson.”
Shumaker led Weimer in the box with a 2 for 4 day with four RBIs and two runs. Before Grantsville’s comeback, he gave Weimer its first runs of the game on an inside-the-park two-run homer.
Custer and Ferrero matched Shumaker with 2 for 4 efforts. Custer drove in three runs, and Ferrero crossed home plate three times himself.
Bradley had an RBI double in the fifth, and Brendan Kline crushed a run-scoring triple in the sixth.
“Carson Bradley, who is a wall behind the plate as a catcher, and Brendan Kline, those two hit the ball all year,” coach Kline said. “All the 15-year-olds really showed up. It helps to have those kids.”
Grantsville left-handed pitcher Robert Deatelhauser kept Weimer off-balance during the early stages, following up Weimer’s four-run first inning with three straight zeroes in the second through fourth frames, before he eventually ran out of gas.
“He beat us on Friday and threw very well today,” coach Kline said.
Kyle Broadwater was a tough out Tuesday, finishing 3 for 5 to lead all hitters and driving in two runs. Alex Knauff was 2 for 5 with a two-run double, Austin Ross had two singles and two ribbies, and Jaden Carey ended with two singles to plate one.
Grantsville tried to mount a rally in the sixth inning with a pair of hits, but Custer escaped unscathed with a groundout to Printy at third. SAL got a pair on once more in the seventh — again, Custer battled, forcing a harmless pop-out.
When the game was over Tuesday and with the championship secured, Weimer didn’t dogpile on the mound or scream and holler.
That isn’t its style.
Whether their backs were against the wall or they had trophies in hand, the boys never got too high or too low, allowing them to win the Hot Stove title.
