WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weir scored 21 unanswered points to hand No. 3 Frankfort its first loss of the season with a 35-21 defeat on Friday night.
Weir (4-0) took the lead for good on a 27-yard touchdown run by Corey Lyons just 1:31 into the second half. Lyons added another TD from 14 yards out with 1:31 left in the fourth to secure the victory.
Frankfort controlled the opening half but a long touchdown pass in the final minute put the score level at 21 at the break.
With the Falcons leading by a touchdown after Blake Jacobs one-yard TD run with 6:18 to play in the second period, Damir Mowder connected with Malachi Stromile for a 43-yard touchdown pass with 52 seconds left.
It was Stromile’s second touchdown reception of the half after his 28-yard TD from Collin Ross eight seconds into the second quarter.
Rocky Fontenot ran in two touchdowns during the opening period to give the Falcons a 14-7 edge. His scoring runs went five yards (3:05) and 65 yards (2:31).
Fontenot’s two TDs sandwiched a long run by Stromile, when he cruised 77 yards to the house with 2:44 left in the first.
Fontenot finished with 14 rushes for 163 yards and added 38 yards on three receptions. Jacobs had 11 carries for 48 yards, Tyrique Powell had 12 carries for 45 yards and Cam Layton carried the ball eight times for 43 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards.
Frankfort rushed the ball 48 times for 328 yards but threw three interceptions. Weir had 18 carries for 187 yards and completed 8 of 13 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Frankfort (3-1) is at Northern (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 22.
