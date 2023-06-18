West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of a game against Iowa Stateon Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. On Saturday evening, he resigned as WVU's men's basketball head coach.