FROSTBURG — Behind Zack Hill’s team-high 22 points, West Virginia dominated the second half to down Maryland, 83-61, in the 40th All-Star Classic at Frostburg State University.
Hill (Hampshire) gave the West Virginia all-stars the spark they needed early, converting five buckets in the first quarter to help his squad build a 22-14 edge.
Collin Lowry (Mountain Ridge) took over in the second frame to keep team Maryland in it, burying a trio of 3-pointers as part of his 13 second-quarter points that pulled Maryland within 39-33 at the half.
However, the second half was all West Virginia, which dominated Maryland, 44-28, following the intermission to pull away for good.
Hill had the hot hand in the post, making 11 buckets for 22 points to earn Most Valuable Player honors alongside Nate Washington (Mountain Ridge) from team Maryland.
Yet, it was a team effort from the squad from across the Potomac. Four scorers finished in double-figures and six tallied at least eight points. Bryson Lane (Frankfort) was second on West Virginia with 13 points, Cole Day (Pendleton County) scored 12 and Tanner Townsend (Pendleton County) added 11.
Coleman Mongold (Moorefield) and Slade Saville (Petersburg) tallied eight points apiece.
Washington, who was named a Times-News All-Area first-team selection earlier this month, paced Maryland with 22 points on nine field goals and a 3 for 6 effort from the charity stripe.
Lowry ended with 13, all scored in the second period, Ethan Glotfelty (Southern) chipped in eight, and Tyler Yoder (Northern) and Jeff Eyler (Northern) added six points apiece.
Both teams made eight 3-pointers. Lowry and Lane both buried a trio of triples, and Day and Gloftelty made two each. West Virginia scored its 83 points on 35 field goals and a 5 for 8 effort from the line. Maryland ended with 61 points on 24 buckets and 5 for 10 free-throw shooting.
