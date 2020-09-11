SHORT GAP, W.Va — For many teams losing their star running back, starting quarterback and other key contributors to graduation, a year to rebuild would be understandable.
Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman sees it more as a retooling.
He expects the Falcons to secure a playoff berth and make a run in the state tournament. And with a loaded five-man backfield — all of who bring a different style to the table — that was on full display in their season-opening 46-0 win over Hampshire, it’s hard to argue with him.
“We feel like we have the players to have a winning season, make the playoffs and advance far,” said Whiteman, who enters his 11th season with a 76-35 record. “We have a rich football tradition at Frankfort. We should strive for that every year.”
In 2019, the Falcons finished the regular season 8-2, earning the No. 8 seed in the West Virginia Class AA playoffs. There, it routed Nicholas County in the first round 58-12 before falling in the state quarterfinals to top-seeded Fairmont Senior.
That squad was led by Nick Marley, who tallied 1,281 yards on 148 carries for an 8.7 yards per rush average and 19 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound back finished second in the area in rushing, good enough to earn All-Area first-team honors.
Frankfort doesn’t have any individual ball carriers able to produce at the same level as Marley, but what they do have is a swiss army knife of a backfield.
“It’s a blessing to have the number of athletes we have at running back,” Whiteman said. “Five kids working in and out right now. It’s pretty rare for a school our size to have five running backs, and a lot of them play both ways. Having so many helps us give them a rest. All do different things, some of them are better at certain things than the others.”
Fullback and first-team linebacker Jansen Moreland got the bulk of the carries against the Trojans, before getting a rest when the game got out of hand. The bruising 6-3, 225-pound runner had 15 touches for 112 yards and a pair of scores.
He was impossible to stop at the line of scrimmage, shaking off a bevy of would-be tacklers at the center of Frankfort’s Wing-T offense.
“Jansen is a big, strong boy,” Whiteman said. “He’s played since his sophomore year on both sides of the ball. He worked hard in the weight room over the offseason, and it shows with how hard he runs. In our offense, he’s going to be a big part.”
In addition to Moreland, four other running backs had at least 50 yards in the season-opener at Rannells Field.
Cole Hiett was second on the team with 6 carries for 70 yards, including an 11-yard spurt into the end zone in the second quarter. Logan Kinser had the same amount of carries for 60 yards and a score of his own; Parker VanMeter tallied 57 yards on 6 carries — his 23-yard third-quarter burst was the longest touchdown against Hampshire. Peyton Clark went for 50 yards on 7 carries and two TDs.
A sixth back in Andrew Westfall, despite falling short of the 50-yard club, still had a solid night with 38 yards on 7 carries. As a whole, the unit finished with 381 rushing yards.
The Falcons are also tasked with replacing last year’s starting quarterback in Jansen Knotts, who now plays basketball at Waynesburg, and they seem to have found his heir apparent.
Colton McTaggart (6-0, 195) and Luke Robinette (6-2, 175) were locked in a QB battle during the COVID-shortened offseason, but McTaggart — a senior — eventually won out. He looked shaky in the scrimmage against Moorefield but played like a seasoned veteran against Hampshire, completing 7 of 10 passes for 94 yards.
“(McTaggart) started for us as a sophomore, and that’s given him some valuable experience,” Whiteman said. “He’s doing a good job for us. Luke Robinette is talented in his second season, and both can really throw the ball. We’d be lucky to have one good quarterback, and we have two.”
Jake Clark and Westfall are the split ends, which often run jet sweeps around the tackles to try and get out in open space.
On the offensive line, junior Evan Jones (6-3, 220) is the center, seniors John Bittinger (5-11, 190) and Jacob Logsdon (5-10, 185) line up at guard, and senior Kyle Owens (6-3, 270) and sophomore Dylan Stump (6-0, 205) are the tackles.
Tight end Brock Robinette (6-0, 215) also lines up on the O-line as another important cog in the Falcons’ power running game as both a blocker and pass-catcher.
“They’ve all done a good job considering the amount of time they’ve had to practice,” Whiteman said. “We tallied it up, and we counted 13 days we lost that we would’ve had during a normal season. They did well against Hampshire, and they’ll only do better the more we rep and mesh together.”
On the other side of the ball, Whiteman says the defense is even further along than the offense at this point.
In the shutout against the Trojans, it allowed just 151 yards of total offense and seven first downs. Hampshire’s backs found little to no room up the middle, rushing for only 3 yards on 17 carries.
The Falcons are running a 4-4 defense again, which Whiteman says will be flexible based on the competition.
Owens and Stump are the starters on the interior defensive line. Senior Taylor Miller (5-11, 190) and sophomore Mason Swanger (6-4, 240) will also get their chances. Robinette and Logsdon fill out the ends of the line.
Moreland, who’s led the team in tackles each of the two previous campaigns and recovered a fumble against Hampshire, is back at inside linebacker, where he’ll be accompanied by VanMeter. Peyton Clark and Kinser will start on the outside; Dalton Dent is also expected to contribute.
In the secondary, the Falcons will rely on Jake Clark and Westfall at the cornerback position for the second year in a row. Luke Robinette patrols the center of the field at free safety. Clark and Robinette both had interceptions from each of the Trojans’ two quarterbacks — the latter picked off starter Alex Hott and the former Tra Bryson.
“I’m pleased with the defense’s effort so far,” Whiteman said. “Up front we got pressure on the quarterback (against Hampshire). The linebackers came up and tackled. I’m impressed with how well we covered. Hampshire’s quarterbacks throw a nice ball. We have some teams coming up who chuck it around, and we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Corey Brieloff spent the last three seasons on the pitch as a member of Frankfort soccer, but he’ll spend his last season as the placekicker on the football team.
“He had some concussions so he couldn’t play soccer anymore,” Whiteman said. “He’s worked hard, I’m proud of him. He’s done a good job.”
It’ll only get harder for the Falcons, who take on a Weir team at home tonight that beat them in overtime in 2019.
If Frankfort continues to move the chains on the ground, and its defense keeps up the stalwart effort it’s displayed so far, nobody will want to see the Falcons on their schedule this year.
“I always admire the kids who come out to play,” Whiteman said. “The kids at Frankfort always give a good effort, and I’m proud of them. We want to do well in the playoffs, but we want them to have fun and teach them life lessons, care for them and be there for them.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
