MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — After a rocky first season, Matt Altobello’s Moorefield Yellow Jackets used a four-win improvement to make the playoffs in his second season. With the 2019 Area Co-Offensive Player of the Year running out of the backfield for the third straight season, the Yellow Jackets are well-positioned to make it back to the Class A playoffs.
Matthew Jenkins, who was also the Potomac Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,240 yards on 190 carries with 12 touchdowns last campaign, as the Yellow Jackets finished the regular season 6-4. Sitting at 5-4 entering its final game of the regular season — the Yellow Jackets had their bye in the final week — Moorefield handed Pendleton County its first loss, 35-0, to punch its ticket to the postseason.
The Yellow Jackets fell to Pendleton two weeks later in the opening playoff round, 26-7.
The recurring hill to climb throughout the year, however, will be the uncertainty behind COVID-19 and how it can impact the season of every team across West Virginia.
“The big thing is its given us guidelines and regulations to follow as far as grouping for workouts, how we run weight room, how we sanitize the room while working out,” Altobello said. “It’s kind of thrown other things on the plate for coaches, with players having to follow social distancing, washing hands ... we’ve done a good job adapting, as have the players.
“The players kept working on their own during the offseason and when they got back, we had to split into pods and do it that way in a group. I think it was good in that aspect because we could give them more individual teaching. But the kids have taken it in stride. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do as far as state and WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission) guidelines are concerned.”
Altobello and his team also have the uphill battle of replacing 12 seniors, but it also opens the door for some underclassmen to get time.
“The big thing we’ve had from the previous two years is a lot of young guys being able to step in and play,” he said. “Now, most of our seniors have had game experience. Maybe not at a new position they have to play this year, but a lot of juniors and seniors have game experience as three- or four-year starters. They’ve been able to take coaching one day at a time and work better every time they get here.”
Altobello runs a spread offense, “but we’re looking at a little more pro style with a tight end and a fullback or wing,” he said.
“In our scrimmage against Frankfort, there may have been one or two plays out of 50-some that we didn’t have a tight end in the formation. We have a good tight end group that allows us to throw to them or be an extra offensive lineman if we need them to be.”
The Yellow Jackets won the scrimmage, 14-7, with the matchup previously scheduled to be the season-opener for both teams before Gov. Jim Justice pushed back the start of the season by a week.
Moorefield carried that momentum into Week 1, winning comfortably over Pocahontas County, 38-6.
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets will run a base 3-4.
“But we’ll always have outside linebackers playing a hybrid type of role,” Altobello said. “We’ll play our base the majority of the time and bring some pressure here and there, but we just want to maximize their abilities.”
Altobello heralded his team’s determination, both in its battle with abiding by state COVID guidelines and the team’s perseverance on the gridiron.
“I think first and foremost is their persistence,” he said of his team’s strengths. “Their persistence to follow guidelines ... making sure they’re paying attention to detail. They understand that not every opportunity is guaranteed, so when they come to training they take advantage of it. Their mindset is so good and they’ve done a good job of taking this and utilizing it to their advantage that nothing is guaranteed and to not take this for granted.
“I think with a lot of teams, we’re in the same boat of making sure our twos and threes are ready to go at any moment,” he said. “So we’re trying to make sure our upperclassmen can teach and coach them too. So if that two or three has their number called, they’re ready to go in and play.”
Altobello is known to give his underclassmen, and those that don’t see much action on offense or defense, snaps on special teams, which could help speed up his depth development in the early weeks.
Offensively, Jaydon See (6-foot-3, 220 pounds, senior) leads the tight end group.
“He’s a long, rangy kid, and he’s got great hands,” said Altobello. “He understands offensive line play — he played center last year before being moved to tight end, so he understands the O-line concepts.”
Backing up See will be Axton Runions (5-11, 150, Fr.) and Grant Sherman (5-11, 150, Fr.).
Malachi Hinger (5-10, 227, Jr.) will line up at left tackle having started a couple of games on the offensive line last year after playing defensive end his freshman and sophomore years.
Lining up beside him at guard will be Ethan Sines (5-9, 206, Sr.), who is a multi-year starter on defense.
Manning the middle of the offensive line at center will be Matthew Delawder (5-6, 185, Jr.), who played on the defensive line last year.
Starting at right guard will be Vincent Cyrus (5-9, 190, Sr.), with Zaden Stonestreet (5-10, 210, Jr.) playing outside of Cyrus at right tackle.
Getting rotational minutes on the O-line are Michael Cost (6-0, 310, Fr.) and Tiberious Clayton (5-4, 152, Jr.).
“His weight is up there, but he’s very, very athletic,” Altobello said of Cost. “His feet are really good for a freshman coming in. He plays basketball and baseball too. He’s just a really good athlete for his grade.”
Also listed as offensive linemen are Collin Ruddle (5-10, 160, Fr.), Kevin Whetzel (5-9, 170, Sr.), Ryan Mongold (5-7, 180, So.), Dylan May (5-10, 170, Fr.), Kobey Wymer (5-10, 190, Sr.), Brody Weese (5-9, 182, Sr.), Blake Fischer (5-10, 185, Jr.), Levi Howard (6-0, 275, Jr.) and Silas Inskeep (6-2, 193, Jr.).
Calling the plays will be quarterback Branson See (5-7, 150, Jr.), who finished the last couple of games in 2019 at quarterback after Brent Moran was moved to wide receiver.
“He’s an intelligent student and football player,” Altobello said. “He has a good grasp on what we try to do offensively.”
Leading the wide receiver group are seniors Trevor Shoemaker (6-0, 175) and Roger Myers (5-7, 143), both two-year starters, as well as three-year starter Coleman Mongold (5-8, 140, Jr.). Ronnie Greist (6-0, 150, Fr.) will also see time at wide receiver, with Altobello praising the group for their athleticism and play-making abilities.
Also listed at wide receiver on the depth chart is Russell Coon (5-8, 160, Sr.), Finan Teklom (5-6, 130, So.), Jaxen Ratcliff (5-7, 150, Jr.), Kurt Sager (5-6, 155, Fr.), Gary Weese III (5-10, 145, Fr.), Dominick Davis (5-5, 125, Jr.) and Bradley Williamson (5-10, 145, Fr.).
Perhaps the diamond in the rough at wide receiver is special teams jack-of-all-trades Atikilt Tamiru (5-6, 155, Sr.).
“He came to me at the beginning of the year and said he wanted to help the program even more,” Altobello said. “He knows he can kick, but he also wants to help out in other ways.”
Jenkins (5-8, 180, Sr.) leads the talented backfield.
“He’s a really good player who comes to work every day. He’s a physical, downhill runner. He understands his role and knows what he needs to do. Being in the offense for a few years has helped him a ton.”
Blake Funk (5-11, 162, Jr.) will also see an expanded role out of the backfield, with Gavin Wolfe (5-4, 132, Jr.) seeing time there as well.
Adam Landes (5-7, 155, Fr.) and Alexander Miller (5-6, 165, Fr.) are also running backs.
Hinger, a three-year starter on defense, and Jaydon See will step into the defensive end slots, with Stonestreet playing between the duo at nose guard. Ryan Mongold and Clayton will also see time at nose guard.
Ethan Sines will make the move from defensive end to Jack linebacker, which is sort of a hybrid/defensive end role, while Cyrus will roam the middle at Mike linebacker. Funk will play weak side in the Will position, while Shoemaker and Myers split time opposite of Funk at Sam linebacker.
“They’re hard-nosed kids,” Altobello said of the group. “They don’t stray from contact and they understand schematically what we want to do on defense. They’re strong enough to play against the offensive line but also athletic enough to cover a slot receiver.”
In the secondary, Coleman Mongold, a three-year starter, and Tamiru will man the outside at cornerback. Jenkins makes the switch from linebacker to strong safety, while Wolfe will play free safety.
Rounding out the roster on special teams is Tamiru, who can knock down a field goal from just about anywhere inside the 50. He will handle the team’s field goal, point-after try, punting and kickoff duties.
“He’s gotten a lot better,” Altobello said. “He’s one of those players that as a coach, you look at the decision to kick the field goal or go for it, we don’t have to hesitate. Some of his numbers are skewed because we put him in some tough situations to attempt some long field goals.
“Having him on the team has been a blessing, for sure, because I’ve been places where we don’t have a kicker, let alone one with Atikilt’s ability. We have confidence in him and he has a tremendous work ethic.”
Moorefield hosts East Hardy tonight.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.