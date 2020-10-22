Class AAA
;Avg.;W;L;T;Scored;Allowed;Points;Bonus
1. South Charleston;13;2;0;0;96;38;24;2
2. Bridgeport;12.5;4;0;0;221;82;39;11
2. Cabell Midland;12.5;4;0;0;201;81;45;5
4. Martinsburg;12;4;1;0;287;82;48;12
5. Musselman;11.57;6;1;0;316;101;69;12
6. Wheeling Park;11.14;6;1;0;278;129;66;12
7. St. Albans;11;2;0;0;38;19;21;1
8. Spring Valley;10.5;3;1;0;123;54;36;6
9. Spring Mills;9.71;5;2;0;308;194;60;8
10. John Marshall;8.43;5;2;0;328;170;57;2
11. Greenbrier East;8.14;5;2;0;313;174;54;3
12. Oak Hill;8;2;1;0;76;102;21;3
13. Parkersburg;7.83;4;2;0;169;165;36;11
14. Princeton;7.6;3;2;0;213;130;33;5
15. Ripley;7;3;2;0;118;105;33;2
16. Washington;6.86;4;3;0;221;198;42;6
17. Hurricane;6.5;2;2;0;108;122;24;2
18. George Washington;6;1;1;0;59;70;12;0
19. Lincoln County;5;2;2;0;74;80;18;2
20. University;4.67;1;2;0;87;69;12;2
20. Jefferson;4.67;2;4;0;153;228;24;4
22. Morgantown;4.33;1;2;0;84;104;12;1
23. Huntington;3.67;2;4;0;123;145;21;1
24. Hampshire;3.57;2;5;0;145;248;24;1
25. Woodrow Wilson;2;1;5;0;99;231;12;0
26. Parkersburg South;1.86;1;6;0;158;292;12;1
27. Buckhannon-Upshur;1.8;1;4;0;42;220;9;0
28. Brooke;1.71;1;6;0;142;264;12;0
28. Preston;1.71;1;6;0;53;188;9;3
30. Capital;0;0;2;0;20;59;0;0
30. Hedgesville;0;0;7;0;10;366;0;0
30. Riverside;0;0;2;0;36;68;0;0
Class AA
;Avg.;W;L;T;Scored;Allowed;Points;Bonus
1. Sissonville;11;2;0;0;61;36;21;1
2. Frankfort;10.57;6;1;0;234;105;60;14
3. Oak Glen;10.5;5;1;0;259;134;51;12
4. Bluefield;10.4;4;1;0;171;112;45;7
5. Liberty (Raleigh);10.17;6;0;0;237;95;48;13
6. North Marion;9.5;5;1;0;205;84;48;9
7. Keyser;9;5;2;0;343;204;54;9
8. Fairmont Senior;8.5;4;2;0;209;166;39;12
9. Robert C. Byrd;7.5;4;2;0;209;125;39;6
9. Clay County;7.5;5;1;0;218;64;45;0
11. Elkins;7.17;4;2;0;155;126;33;10
12. Poca;7;3;1;0;138;89;21;7
13. Point Pleasant;6.8;3;2;0;170;144;27;7
14. Braxton County;6.67;4;2;0;128;48;36;4
14. Lincoln;6.67;2;1;0;78;77;18;2
16. Independence;5.8;3;2;0;232;102;24;5
17. Lewis County;5.57;3;4;0;65;141;33;6
18. Liberty (Harrison);5.4;3;2;0;153;104;24;3
19. Herbert Hoover;4.5;1;1;0;70;41;9;0
20. Westside;4.25;2;2;0;147;121;15;2
21. Shady Spring;4;2;3;0;70;159;18;2
21. Grafton;4;3;3;0;111;127;21;3
23. Wayne;3.8;2;3;0;80;144;18;1
24. Berkeley Springs;3.5;2;4;0;155;254;18;3
25. Nicholas County;3.17;2;4;0;125;191;18;1
26. Chapmanville;3;1;2;0;34;77;9;0
26. Mingo Central;3;1;2;0;78;84;6;3
28. Scott;2.2;1;4;0;66;124;6;5
29. Wyoming East;1.8;1;4;0;97;181;6;3
30. Roane County;1.5;1;3;0;60;91;6;0
31. East Fairmont;1.43;1;6;0;100;193;6;4
32. Weir;1.29;1;6;0;146;302;6;3
33. Pikeview;1.17;1;5;0;56;214;6;1
34. Winfield;0;0;3;0;45;132;0;0
34. Logan;0;0;2;0;18;42;0;0
34. Philip Barbour;0;0;4;0;10;162;0;0
34. Nitro;0;0;2;0;26;75;0;0
Class A
;Avg.;W;L;T;Scored;Allowed;Points;Bonus
1. Midland Trail;High;School;9.67;3;0;0;90;35;24;5
2. Doddridge County;9.4;5;0;0;160;15;36;11
3. Greenbrier West;8.43;7;0;0;365;70;48;11
4. Tug Valley;8.33;3;0;0;82;64;21;4
5. Williamstown;7.83;5;1;0;178;109;33;14
6. St. MARYS;7.71;6;1;0;243;80;42;12
7. Petersburg;7;4;2;0;170;158;33;9
8. East Hardy;6.6;4;1;0;107;30;24;9
9. Tygarts Valley;6.14;6;1;0;322;95;36;7
10. Buffalo;5.5;3;1;0;93;56;18;4
10. Wirt County;5.5;4;2;0;209;95;24;9
12. Pendleton County;5.4;3;2;0;130;89;21;6
12. Tolsia;5.4;3;2;0;156;84;24;3
14. Summers County;5.33;4;2;0;112;81;27;5
15. Gilmer County;5.17;4;2;0;205;124;24;7
16. Ritchie County;5.14;5;2;0;237;94;30;6
17. Madonna;5;5;2;0;272;166;30;5
18. Sherman;4.8;3;2;0;150;112;21;3
18. River View;4.8;3;2;0;94;114;21;3
20. Wheeling Central Catholic;4.57;4;3;0;151;159;27;5
21. Cameron;4;4;3;0;224;184;24;4
22. Moorefield;3.75;2;2;0;103;68;12;3
23. James Monroe;3.5;1;1;0;85;38;6;1
23. Clay-Battelle;3.5;1;1;0;69;57;6;1
25. Van;3.25;2;2;0;123;143;12;1
26. Mount View;3;2;4;0;101;122;15;3
26. Man;3;1;2;0;49;83;9;0
28. Wahama;2.71;3;4;0;245;237;18;1
29. South Harrison;2.6;2;3;0;105;125;12;1
30. Trinity Christian;2.33;1;2;0;42;71;6;1
31. Pocahontas;County;2;2;5;0;113;243;12;2
31. Tyler Consolidated;2;2;5;0;134;205;12;2
31. Meadow Bridge;2;1;2;0;88;63;6;0
34. Tucker County;1.5;1;3;0;102;120;6;0
35. Magnolia;1.43;1;6;0;124;266;6;4
36. Valley (Wetzel);1;1;5;0;114;241;6;0
37. Richwood;0.86;1;6;0;138;266;6;0
37. Montcalm;0.86;1;6;0;112;291;6;0
39. Calhoun County;0;0;5;0;40;247;0;0
39. Hannan;0;0;3;0;38;103;0;0
39. Webster County;0;0;7;0;58;481;0;0
39. Hundred;0;0;7;0;50;389;0;0
39. Paden City;0;0;2;0;50;114;0;0
39. Ravenswood;0;0;5;0;26;182;0;0
