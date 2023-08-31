Mountain Ridge

;Years;W-L;Percent

Roy DeVore;9;45-47;.489

Ryan Patterson;7;42-27;.538

Beall

;Years;W-L;Percent

Jerry Calhoun;28;139-131-7;.514

Roy Devore;13;95-47;.669

Bill Patterson;9;57-38;.600

Joe Hoopengardner;6;14-31-1;.315

Ray Hull;4;13-23;.361

Jimmy Manges;1;2-6;.250

Westmar

;Years;W-L;Percent

Gary Marsh;10;46-46;.500

Shawn Swisher;6;17-41;.293

Randy Stewart;1;0-10;.000

Valley

;Years;W-L;Percent

Tom Harman;13;63-64-4;.496

Jack Gilmore;5;25-35;.417

Lionel Baker;6;22-36;.379

Randy Stewart;1;2-8;.200

Bruce

;Years;W-L;Percent

Tom Oglebay;11;64-45-3;.585

Pete Laydgo;7;24-42-4;.371

Dave Shaw;3;8-21-1;.283

Wayne Nicol;2;4-15;.211

