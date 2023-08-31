Mountain Ridge
;Years;W-L;Percent
Roy DeVore;9;45-47;.489
Ryan Patterson;7;42-27;.538
Beall
;Years;W-L;Percent
Jerry Calhoun;28;139-131-7;.514
Roy Devore;13;95-47;.669
Bill Patterson;9;57-38;.600
Joe Hoopengardner;6;14-31-1;.315
Ray Hull;4;13-23;.361
Jimmy Manges;1;2-6;.250
Westmar
;Years;W-L;Percent
Gary Marsh;10;46-46;.500
Shawn Swisher;6;17-41;.293
Randy Stewart;1;0-10;.000
Valley
;Years;W-L;Percent
Tom Harman;13;63-64-4;.496
Jack Gilmore;5;25-35;.417
Lionel Baker;6;22-36;.379
Randy Stewart;1;2-8;.200
Bruce
;Years;W-L;Percent
Tom Oglebay;11;64-45-3;.585
Pete Laydgo;7;24-42-4;.371
Dave Shaw;3;8-21-1;.283
Wayne Nicol;2;4-15;.211
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.