Anyone could win on any given night during the 2021 boys soccer season. The competition this year figures to be just as fierce.
Seven area teams finished with a winning record last season, and Keyser (5-5-2) and Hampshire (8-10-1) narrowly missed making it nine squads.
That depth was evident in the postseason, when a battle-tested Allegany put it all together come playoff time, topping Mountain Ridge, 3-1, for its second region championship in school history after dropping both games to the Miners during the regular season.
Allegany would go on to advance to its second state semifinal game and its first since 2015.
Mountain Ridge ended with the area’s best record at 14-2, narrowly besting Calvary, which went 20-3-1, in winning percentage (.875-.854).
Calvary swept Bishop Walsh, beat Allegany and drew Fort Hill. The Spartans notched wins over the Campers and Sentinels in a span of two days in September.
Fort Hill went on a four-game winning streak in the middle of the season when Goalkeeper of the Year Jacob Tichnell pitched four straight shutouts. Southern, meanwhile, took two straight from the red-hot Sentinels before succumbing to Allegany, 2-1, in the playoffs.
Keyser posted one of its better teams in recent memory, notching impressive wins over Fairmont Senior and Southern, and Frankfort advanced to the sectional championship game, where it lost to Fairmont Senior.
If the 2022 season is half as exciting as the year prior, area soccer fans are in for a treat.
Here’s a look at what to expect from boys teams around the area:
Allegany
Head coach: Blake Geatz
Last year’s record: 11-6
Key losses: Nathaniel Klemm (center midfield), Chase Gray (goalkeeper), Gavin King (center back)
Key returners: Blake Powell (2021 Defensive Player of the Year), Caedon Wallace (forward), Bryce Madden (midfield)
Coach quote: “We have a fantastic core group of players returning. Many of them have been working their tails off during the offseason, whether that be with club programs or individually. It’s clear to me that this group is hungry for success and they’ve been doing everything in their power to guarantee it.”
Bishop Walsh
Head coach: Ryan Dunn
Last year’s record: 9-8-2
Key losses: Will Lapid, Kaden Burkett, Jakob Rossi, Tommy Kutcher, Elijah Houdersheldt
Key returners: Cam Hein, Max Mathews, Matt Russo, David DiNola, Haris Sadiq
Coach quote: “We’re really excited about the balance of players on this team. The freshmen have fit right in with the group and are competing for starting spots already, which is a testament to their character and hard work during the offseason.
“The squad is a close-knit, focused group of guys who enjoy playing with one another. They know how we want to play, they know the adjustments we must make from last season, and they set the standard high every day at training.
“I know all the players are just looking forward to getting started and playing those big matches. We’ve had a strong preseason and the energy is high entering the year.”
Calvary
Head coach: Wes Reed
Last year’s record: 20-3-1
Key losses: Isaac Scritchfield (2021 Area Player of the Year), Connor Gordon (assist leader), Jordan Franklin (defensive midfielder), Levi Zewatsky (midfielder), Jessie Michael (defenseman)
Key returners: Eli Leith (defenseman), Noah Robinette (defenseman), Luke Reed (area’s second-leading scorer in 2021), Tristan Minnick (striker), Levi Carrington (goalkeeper)
Coach’s quote: “I feel good about this year’s team with seven returning starters. Our season will be determined upon some underclassmen stepping up into starting roles and filling some big cleats. I feel we have a good unit and will need to develop into the team we can be as the season progresses.”
Fort Hill
Head coach: Zach Steckman
Last year’s record: 8-7-1
Key losses: Jacob Tichnell (Area Keeper of the Year, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown), Connor Hipp (2021 first-team All-Area, Allegany College), Logan Mullery (2021 first-team All-Area), Alex Steele (2021 second-team All-Area)
Key returners: Liam Shaffer, Kolton Whorton, Brady Swick, Will Boyer, Aaron Jedlowski, Lucas Evans, Chase Bishop
Coach quote: “We have an extremely young team this year and not many rostered players. But these guys have committed their time to this team throughout summer conditioning and the first few weeks of practice, and they have shown a lot of potential and a will to get better. It’s going to be hard to replace seven seniors (all starters) from last year’s team.
“Those guys made a major impact on our program. Our freshmen and sophomores are going to have to step up from the jump and play big minutes. They already know and understand the pressure of making an impact and leaving their mark on this program like those that have come before them. ... We’re putting in the work and counting down the days until we open on Sept. 6th against BW.”
Frankfort
Head coach: Patrick Brett
Last year’s record: 11-8
Key losses: Jonathan Louis, Gavin Tharp, Aiden Adams
Key returners: Levi Sgaggero, Cole Arnold, Stephen Shambaugh
Coach’s quote: “We’ve started quite well, we’re undefeated in the first week of play. We’re scoring a lot of goals. The 4-4 tie against Hampshire was our toughest test. It was a game I think we should’ve won. We’ve started OK but we can get better.”
Hampshire
Head coach: Robby Hott
Last year’s record: 8-10-1
Key losses: Colin Hott (2021 All-Area 2nd Team and team leading scorer), Tristan Timbrook (solid defensive mid), and Gentry Shockey (high-pressure forward)
Key Returners: Dominic Strawn (double-double in assists/goals last season), Jordan Gray (solid defensive mid), Mason Hott (four-year varsity starting goalkeeper), and Brady Pyles (solid attacking mid)
Coach’s quote: “With eight returning starters and tremendous talent in the underclassman, we anticipate a tremendous showing this season. This team continues to grow stronger and more cohesive each season.”
Keyser
Head coach: Chris Altobello
Last year’s record: 5-5-2
Key losses: Alec Stanislawczyk, Seth Earnest.
Key returners: Paul Knotts (striker), Noah Dawson (striker), Mathew Junkins (goalkeeper), Dominic Amtower (fullback), Tyler Lannon (fullback)
Coaches Quote: “Looking forward to an exciting first season as head coach of Keyser High School. We have a large senior class which will allow for good leadership on the field, and a large freshman class which is good for our future success. All players bring many years of experience from youth through high school, so stepping on the pitch each practice we are progressing at a fast pace, which I hope is a good indicator of a successful season to come.”
Mountain Ridge
Head coach: Tim Nightengale
Last year’s record: 14-2
Key losses: Mason Reed (17 goals, 13 assists; set most assists in game record with four vs. Northern and most assists in season with 13), Tanner Lohnas (10 goals, 6 assists), Will Stark (6 goals, 2 assists), Eathan Ashenfelter (33 saves, fewest in school history, 11 goals allowed, save% 50%, goals against per game .772, most shutouts in season 12 in 2019), second most shutouts in career with 25), Bradyn Speir (defender). Reed, Lohnas, Ashenfelter, Speir all played on the 2019 state championship team.
Key returners: seniors Sam Rose, Brendan Kline, Drew Haberlein (all defenders), senior Walker Barclay (3 goals, 3 assists), senior Evan Cook (8 goals), junior Owen Pratt (4 goals, 1 assist), senior Will Haberlein (2 goals, 2 assists). Rose was on the varsity team as a freshman on 2019 state team. Barclay, Cook, and Ethan Wilt were brought up from JV’s for the playoff run in 2019.
Coach’s quote: “We’re having a quality preseason. The boys are coming to practice with positive attitudes, working hard and having fun. We have spots to fill from graduation but we have nine seniors on the squad this year with a good mix of juniors and sophomores that are challenging each other and will provide us with quality depth.
“We are returning 3 of the 4 defenders who were one of the top defenses in the area last year. That’s always a good feeling to have that kind of strength in the back. ... Our goal is to get better every day and to be playing our best soccer in the last game of the season.”
Southern
Head coach: Jon Price
Last year’s record:7-6-1
Key losses: Aiden Schwab, Bryson Harvey, George Musselman, Logan Turner, Jake Mullins
Key returners: Kyle Rhodes, Quentin Wood, Bryn Savage, Cam Brown
Coach’s quote: “I do believe we are very good but that could be limited by our inexperience and youth. We only have two juniors in the program. We are getting better as a program and the kids have worked really hard, so I am excited to see what they can make of this season.”
