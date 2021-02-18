WHEELING, W.Va. — Agyei Edwards tallied 33 points, but Frostburg State’s bench scoring came back to haunt the Bobcats as they fell, 89-85, at Wheeling on Wednesday night.
In addition to his team-high total, Edwards had three boards and a pair of assists. FSU had six points off the bench — Bo Schene had four points and Desmond Rene had the other two.
The loss drops Frostburg to 3-8 on the season while Wheeling moves to 3-8.
Wheeling was led by Jarett Haines’ 25 points, who also had six assists and three steals. John Korte scored 19 points and had seven rebounds, while Jordan Reid tossed in 18 points.
Frostburg State senior Jihar Williams nailed two 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give the Bobcats an early six-point lead at 16-10 before Edwards knocked down a 3-ball to stretch the lead to nine with 12:50 left in the first half.
The Bobcats continued their nine-point lead thanks to baskets from Canaan Bartley before the Cardinals started chipping away. Edwards nailed another 3-pointer with 5:18 left to put FSU’s lead at 35-30, as Frostburg and Wheeling went blow-for-blow down the stretch with the Bobcats leading 44-41 at halftime.
Frostburg outscored the Cardinals 12-10 in the first five minutes to keep their lead at 56-51. Edwards hit another 3-pointer and followed it up on the next possession with a jump shot to make it 63-57.
Both teams continued to exchange blows. Patterson converted layups on back-to-back possessions for FSU to keep their lead at 74-68 with eight minutes remaining. The Cardinals fought back to tie it at 77-77 from a jumper from Reid with 5:47 to play in the game.
Back-to-back layups from Johnson put the Bobcats up 81-78 with five minutes to go. Wheeling retook the lead with another jump shot from Reid to put the Cardinals up 83-81 with four minutes left. Two free throws from Edwards had the Bobcats down one at 84-83 with two minutes to play. Schene hit a layup with 1:20 remaining but it would not be enough as Frostburg wasn’t able to retake the lead.
Patterson ended with 15 points shooting 6 of 9 with four rebounds and an assist while Bartley finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Johnson recorded nine points with six rebounds and two assists for the Bobcats.
Frostburg hosts West Liberty on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
