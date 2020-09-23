CRESAPTOWN — Ashby Whitacre scored two goals and Isaac Scritchfield and Levi Carrington each had one and an assist to lead Calvary Christian over Hyndman, Pennsylvania, 5-1, Monday afternoon at Liberty Field.
“We did a nice job defensively containing Will (Waltman),” said Eagles head coach Wes Reed. “They did a good job not giving him space to hurt us like he did last year.”
Whitacre’s two scores, the first assisted by Connor Gordon at 5:30 and the second by Scritchfield at 13:00, gave Calvary a 2-0 lead before Waltman’s unassisted goal at 17:30 trimmed the halftime score to 2-1.
In the second half, it was all Calvary as Carrington, Scritchfield and Connor O’Brien pulled the Eagles away.
“We played a better quality team than we have the last two weeks,” said Reed. “We stepped up and played more physical. We met the challenge and that was nice to see.”
Calvary outshot Hyndman 20-9 and both teams had four corner kicks.
Calvary (6-1 overall, 4-1 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) is at Shalom on Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday’s game with Frankfort was canceled.
