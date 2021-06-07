SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Last week, Frankfort was six runs better than Berkeley Springs on the scoreboard. On Monday evening, the Falcons were one run better than the Indians.
In the words of Frankfort head coach Matt Miller: That’s the beauty of baseball.
Brady Whitacre pitched a complete-game shutout, yielding just two hits, and Tyler White drove in the lone run in the fourth inning as the Falcons won the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 title.
“It happens. That’s the beauty of baseball,” said Miller. “You can be 15 runs better than a team on Monday, then be one run better or one run worse. That’s the wonderful part about baseball. It was good to get the win though.”
Berkeley Springs faced a familiar foe on the bump in Whitacre exactly one week after the senior pitched six innings of three-hit ball against the Indians in an 8-2 win — Berkeley scored its lone runs on a two-out, two-run single in the seventh.
On Monday, Whitacre racked up seven strikeouts on 88 pitches while walking three — all of which came after the fifth inning — and both of the hits he yielded were singles.
After a nine-pitch first inning, Whitacre got into a little trouble in the second when a pair of Berkeley hitters reached base. Catcher Peyton Clark threw out Jordan Miller, who reached on an infield error, trying to steal second before Chance Swink hit a bloop single with two outs in behind the first base bag. Whitacre got a strikeout to end the frame and keep the game scoreless.
After the Falcons went down in order in the bottom half of the second, Whitacre again found himself in trouble in the third.
Tyler Barney hit a one-out single before Nathan Guzick was given first base with two outs on a catcher’s interference call. Carson Stotler then reached on an infield error to keep the inning alive and load the bases. But Whitacre, again, got a big strikeout to end the inning and get out of dodge.
“He seems to do all right,” Miller joked. “Yeah, he’s been excellent for us. He shut them down all day long. ... A little bit ugly in the (third) inning. But he battled down, threw the strikeout to end the inning. ... Kept the pitch count low all day. He even kept the pitch count down in that third inning even with struggling a little bit. Got that big strikeout.
“The intensity he showed after that, you could tell he was locked in after that. And then the rest of the way, he pretty much shut them down. They hit one ball really hard to left and we made the play on it. They hit a couple of hard ground balls, but nothing was really stung with the exception of that deep ball.”
After the third, Whitacre was dialed in, retiring 12 of the final 15 batters he faced. Entering the fourth, with 43 pitches to his name after a nine-pitch first, Whitacre had a five-pitch inning — the first two batters were sat down on a fly out and ground out and the senior struck out the third batter on three pitches.
He sat the Indians down in order again in the fifth after striking out the first two batters, walked two in the sixth and walked one in the seventh as Berkeley didn’t get a runner past second base after the third inning.
“The big thing about that five-pitch inning, not only was it to lock in, but it made sure he could finish all seven,” Miller said.
“If that inning would have went 10, 15 pitches — now granted he kept it I think below 90 if I’m not mistaken — but if he goes 10, 15, you never know where his pitch count might end up. It kept him in for the seventh inning, which was huge for us.
“As I said earlier, he’s the leader of the group. They follow and we play really well behind him. His intensity sparks us and we play great defense behind him and we did enough at the plate.”
Although Whitacre shined on the day, Stotler had himself a day on the mound for Berkeley Springs, allowing four hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
“Carson, amazing effort tonight,” said Miller. “He’s a senior and he didn’t want to go home. You could tell he didn’t want to go home. And hats off to those guys. They played great defense behind him, with the exception of a couple outfield issues, but their infield played really good today. He just battled. He battled all day long. Hats off to everybody on that team. They struggled a little bit at the plate, but that’s baseball. I can’t say enough about the pitcher today. He did an excellent job.”
Clark led the Falcons’ hitters, going 2 for 2 with a walk. He ripped a two-out single in the first inning before belting a leadoff triple in the sixth.
Frankfort’s lone baserunner over the second and third innings came when Whitacre reached on an error with two outs in the third.
But Whitacre’s five-pitch fourth coupled with the senior getting out of the jam in the third sparked the Falcons, as Ben Nestor reached on an error with one out in the home half of the fourth.
Nestor moved up to second on a wild pitch before White ripped a single through the left side of the infield, allowing Nestor to score standing up from second.
The first two batters for the Falcons reached in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Jansen Moreland singled before Logan Kinser reached on an outfield error to put runners at first and second. Whitacre hit a frozen rope right to the second baseman, who was able to double up Kinser at first base before Stotler got a deep fly out to center to end the inning.
Clark one-hopped the fence in center field to lead off the Falcons’ sixth, with the ball rattling off the fence just below the top, and he used his wheels to slide into third with a triple. Nestor followed up with a walk and stole second. But Stotler got out of the jam with a fly out to shallow left, a strikeout and a pop out on the infield.
Frankfort (13-10) will play the Region I, Section 1 winner next week in a best-of-three series. Oak Glen, the top overall seed in the region, needs to beat North Marion twice to win the section, while North Marion just needs one win to advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.