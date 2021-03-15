CUMBERLAND — Dennis Gibson and the Garrett College men’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 8 in the Division II JUCO ranking on Monday afternoon. The Lakers celebrated a few hours later with an 84-78 win over Allegany College of Maryland at Bob Kirk Arena.
Malik Whitaker led the way for Garrett with a game-high 26 points and Robel Desta tacked on 19, 17 of which came in the second half. Davis Molloy was the Lakers’ third-leading scorer with 15, all in the first half, and David Blanc added 10 with three first-half 3-pointers and a free throw in the final minute of the contest.
The teams met less than three weeks ago at ACM, with Garrett making a second-half comeback from 19 points down to win in double overtime, 107-100.
Monday night, it was the Trojans who almost spoiled the party, as they trailed by as many as 17 in the second half and got to within five late, but the comeback effort came too late.
Jason Newman led a trio of Allegany players in double figures with 16 points, as Jalen Jacox added 15 and Dorion Staples had 12.
“Really when it comes down to it, we were getting some ball movement side-to-side tonight, but we weren’t getting any attacks,” said Trojans head coach Tommie Reams. “We had guys that were being a little passive on the perimeter and it was just burning shot clock.
“Instead of trying to create and make something happen, we were being passive — and that plays to Garrett’s good defense. If you allow them to set that tone like that, they can be a very stout defense.
“I thought parts of the game ... when we were getting the ball inside to Dorion Staples, Jason Newman on the quick drives, the quick drops, those are the types of attacks we need. Not the passive look.”
The teams traded a pair of baskets to open the game, and the Trojans took their first and only lead when Raphael Castillo gobbled up an offensive rebound for a putback to make it 6-4.
Garrett responded with an 8-0 run — a pair of free throws from Whitaker sandwiched between 3-pointers by Molloy from the right elbow.
The Lakers shot the lights out, netting six first-half 3-pointers to build up a 10-point lead at halftime, 43-33, and keep Allegany at arm’s length.
“I preach defense, but, man, this team can shoot,” said Garrett head coach Dennis Gibson, whose 700th career victory came in the first meeting with the Trojans on February 24. “They kind of look at me like ‘why play defense when we can shoot this good?’ But we played some good D too. Allegany’s really talented — they just didn’t shoot well tonight and it gave us the advantage.”
Conversely, the Trojans didn’t shoot the rock well from beyond the arc, where they previously shot a shade under 30% on the season.
“I would be surprised if we shot over 15 percent from three,” said Reams. “We were four for maybe 25. You’re not going to win many games that way, let alone have a chance to win very many games that way. We know we did some things right, but we didn’t do enough of them for 40 minutes.”
Also working in the Lakers’ favor was that when they did miss shots, they were often times getting the rebound to recycle possession and give them the opportunity for second-chance points.
“We got a lot of long rebounds,” said Gibson. “We kind of dwell on that a lot because we know we’re not usually a real physical team, but we’re a little more athletic and shooting. So people get caught running out on us, so we have an advantage to try to get to the boards. It worked tonight.”
“The two things we kept talking about all night long was the wasted possessions offensively,” said Reams, “but we pride ourselves on playing hard and playing physical — I don’t think we did that tonight. I think we had a letdown. It might be heavy legs from the game yesterday, but, as with all excuses, it’s not a good answer. When you’re in between those lines, you have to play extremely hard.
“I just thought Garrett out-efforted us at times, whether it was on the glass or in transition — they took full advantage of it. I told our guys a Garrett team that’s that good should beat us by more than that when we don’t play that well. Not only did we not shoot it well, I didn’t think we played hard at times and physical at times. So we were lucky to even have a chance down the stretch.”
Early in the second half, the Trojans got within nine, 46-37, but Desta started to take over by scoring nine of Garrett’s first 11 points in the frame and spark another 8-0 run to give the Lakers a 17-point edge at 54-37.
A few minutes later, Allegany went on a 7-0 run with a 3-ball from Staples at the right elbow, a pair of free throws from Newman and a lay-in from Jalen Ware to get within 10, 58-48.
Continuing to claw away, the Trojans were able to get in single digits after another 7-0 run with a traditional three-point play from Manny Ayetigbo at 7:05, a fastbreak layup from Ware 25 seconds later and a lay-in from Jacox to put the score at 70-62, forcing the Lakers into a timeout with 5:23 to play.
Down by 10 with 20 seconds left, Newman scored a traditional three-point play and Ware gobbled up a steal and got the lay-in to fall after a foul to get to within five, 83-78, but there were 8.2 seconds left and Garrett got the defensive board and a free throw to seal it.
“We played hard down the stretch, but at that point the damage by them had already been done,” Reams said. “Thankfully our effort and our stuff brought us back in it, but now we understand that you have to match good effort and good intensity with good scheme. You can’t have guys breaking your scheme down and not being in position and not knowing what to do. So it’s a matter of getting those two things together to get to the apex of where we want to be.”
Allegany (6-4) travels to Westmoreland on Friday at 6 p.m.
Garrett (9-0) puts its undefeated record on the line Wednesday night, 7 p.m., at WVU Potomac State College.
“I was just telling one of my players ‘I don’t know how good this team can be,’” Gibson said. “We didn’t have one of our starters tonight. One of our best big kids broke his foot in the first game and I don’t know if we’ll get him back. … As a coach you constantly think ‘we did this wrong, we did that wrong,’ but this team is pretty good.”
