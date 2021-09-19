CUMBERLAND — Ada White posted a shutout and Northern had three different goalscorers, as the Huskies shut out Allegany on Thursday at Greenway Avenue Stadium in high school girls soccer action.
Emma Hostetler gave Northern a 1-0 advantage at halftime, scoring an unassisted tally with 3:42 to play before the break.
The Huskies doubled up their lead in the opening 10 minutes when Kaylee Bowser buried a penalty kick at 30:41.
Nearly two-and-a-half minutes later, Ava Rankin put the score at its final at 28:20 off a feed from McKenzie Upole.
White stopped five shots in a shutout performance, while her counterpart Shyla Taylor made seven saves for the Campers. Northern held the edge in corner kicks, 6-2.
On Tuesday, Jordan Chaney tallied a hat trick and Avery Miller added a pair of goals and assists, as Allegany routed Fort Hill, 7-0.
Miller scored the Campers’ opening two goals, both assisted by Chaney, at 29:21 and 19:15 in the first half.
Alco added a pair before the break, with Miller assisting Kate Cornwell at 1:30 before Miller picked up her second assist on Chaney’s first goal with 52 seconds to play before the break.
Chaney opened the second-half scoring with an unassisted tally at 25:33, Lya Smith made it 6-0 with an unassisted goal a few minutes later at 22:57 and Chaney put the score at its final with 5:52 remaining.
Taylor stopped the only shot she faced to post a shutout, while Fort Hill keeper Lindsey Ternent made 17 saves.
