OAKLAND — Blake White had three carries, all of which went for touchdowns, as No. 2 Fort Hill dominated every facet of the game to defeat Southern, 69-0, on Saturday afternoon.
White had two first-quarter scores on a 1-yard run and 29-yard run before adding an 80-yard scamper in the second period to finish with 110 yards rushing.
Fort Hill wasted little time getting to work after receiving the opening kickoff, as Bryce Schadt hit Anthony Palmisano for a 38-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Following a five-yard run by Breven Stubbs and a 15-yard gainer by Schadt, the quarterback capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Jacob Tichnell added the point-after try and finished 9 for 9 on PATs — the snap on the PAT was botched following the Sentinels’ lone second-half score.
The Fort Hill defense forced a three-and-out and got right back to work again, with Tavin Willis gaining five yards on second down and Schadt hitting Palmisano for 19 yards on third-and-5. Stubbs hauled in a screen pass on the next play and gained 24 yards before White plowed into the end zone at 7:10 for a 14-0 advantage.
Fort Hill pinned the Rams back at their own 3 on the kickoff, forcing another three-and-out and favorable field position at the Southern 27. The Sentinels scored one play later, as Schadt found Jace May for a touchdown at 5:00.
The Sentinels forced another three-and-out on the ensuing drive and took over in Ram territory at the 43. After Stubbs ran for 14 yards, White gave Fort Hill a 28-0 lead with his second touchdown of the day.
Following White’s 80-yard touchdown run at 10:27 in the second quarter, the Sentinels forced their fifth three-and-out. Fort Hill blocked the punt, with Landon Keech recovering at the 1-yard-line. Willis scored on the next play, extending the Sentinels’ advantage to 42-0 at 8:23.
Southern punted four plays later, and the Sentinels were in the end zone three plays later as Lance Bender threw his first varsity touchdown on a 27-yard catch-and-run to Isaiah Campbell at 5:14.
Fort Hill added two more scores before halftime for a 63-0 lead at the break, with Shane Welsh rushing in from 12 yards out at 2:50 and Saiquan Jenkins taking advantage of a Fort Hill fumble recovering with a 16-yard TD run 55 seconds before halftime.
At the break, the Sentinels led Southern in total offense, 354-0.
Fort Hill’s second-half touchdown came via special teams, with Brayden Sines blocking a punt and Jaxon Jones recovering in the end zone just before the running clock expired in the third quarter.
No one else eclipsed 40 yards rushing aside from White as the Sentinels spread the ball around on offense. Jones was the second-leading rusher with three carries for 36 yards. Malikai Metz added 29 yards on three attempts, Tanner Wertz 28 yards on two tries, Palmisano two carries for 23 yards and Stubbs three rushes for 21 yards.
Schadt was 4 of 6 through the air for 108 yards, while Bender’s lone attempt was the 27-yard touchdown to Campbell.
Fort Hill (3-0) travels to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Southern (0-3) also hits the road on Friday, playing at Pendleton.
