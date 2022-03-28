KEYSER, W.Va. — A wild pitch gave WVU Potomac State the lead in the sixth, and Tyler Henshaw pitched a clean seventh to help the Catamounts beat Mercer County, 7-6, on Saturday.
Potomac State also swept Mercer on Friday at Golden Park, and the win Saturday was the Catamounts’ fifth in a row to up their record to 12-8 on the season.
Potomac State made the most of its chances at the plate Saturday, scoring two runs in the first on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly by Clay Maholic, a run in the second on a sac fly Josh Hoffman, and a run in the third on another sacrifice fly — this time off the bat of Keyser grad Morgan Little.
Mercer County turned a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead with a three-run fourth inning, but Potomac State nosed in from again in the bottom half of the frame after a two-run home run by Hoffman.
Mercer tied up the game in the sixth with a run-scoring single Anthony Bruno, but the Catamounts manufactured the go-ahead score when Maholic scampered home on a wild pitch.
Henshaw picked up the win on the mound for Potomac State after allowing one run, no earned, on one hit in three innings pitched with three strikeouts and one walk.
Henshaw upped his record to 2-1 on the year, and Garrison Legros was tabbed with the loss.
Potomac State’s Dakota Miller tallied a pair of doubles, Caleb Taylor hit safely three times and Anthony Swenda had two base knocks. Randy Steen and Bruno led the Mercer County offense with two hits apiece. One of Steen’s was a triple.
Potomac State hosts CCBC Catonsville in a doubleheader, with Game 1 beginning at 1 p.m.
