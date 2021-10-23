ACCIDENT — Pressure is a privilege. It’s something Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel preaches to his team and coaching staff.
“When people expect things of you, that means you must be doing something right,” Hansel said.
On Friday night, the Campers did just about everything right, as Brody Williams rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another 52 yards and a score as No. 3 Allegany topped Northern, 34-14, at Half-Mile High Stadium.
“He’s a competitor, man,” Hansel said of his sophomore quarterback. “He likes to compete. I said jokingly, but seriously, late in the game, ‘Let’s take a knee and get out of here,’ but he said, ‘Heck no.’ That’s who he is, man. He’s going to run and compete and play hard. We’re happy with what we’ve got. The four backs are really coming in the fold too.”
“We were concerned about the line of scrimmage because they’re big,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “The (Brendan) Hogamier kid is good up front. Traditionally, Allegany is good up front. Bryan did a nice job running the plays that fit their line and their athletes, but we made them earn a lot of stuff. It was physical. They had to get some third downs, went to fourth down once or twice. I hated giving up that touchdown at the end because I don’t think it’s indicative of the game.”
It is the sixth game on the year the Campers have allowed 14 or fewer points.
“We need to tackle better. I don’t like giving up the double moves,” Hansel said. “But they play hard, man. Our pursuit angles have gotten better, we tackle well for the most part, we need to be better in the backend. But the effort, they just fly to the football, getting four or five hats on the ball. The defense stays consistent — we’re going to be in every game with the way they play.”
The Campers wasted little time to deal the first blow, as Brayden Hedrick returned the opening kickoff 27 yards to midfield. Three plays later, he scampered up the left side and dove into the end zone for a 43-yard score. Allegany led 7-0 following Blake Powell’s point-after at 10:29.
The teams exchanged punts and fumbles before the Campers forced another punt near the end of the opening stanza.
Allegany took over on its own 13 and marched 87 yards on 12 plays on a drive that took nearly six minutes, with Williams scoring on a 22-yard QB keeper at 7:29 for a 14-0 lead.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs before halftime, with Northern getting the ball back with two timeouts and 2:40 remaining at the Allegany 40.
After a first-down run by Logan Miller, the Campers’ defense came up big the next three plays. On fourth-and-2, Jamison Warnick threw a pass intended for Kellen Hinebaugh, but Warnick threw the pass intended for an out route while Hinebaugh ran a post route. Carr noted after the game that Hinebaugh ran the correct route.
The Huskies made up for it on their fourth play of the second half. Warnick, who had a 54-yard run on Northern’s first play from scrimmage last week against Mountain Ridge, broke free for a 44-yard gain on the Huskies’ first play of the second half.
Three plays later, Warnick hit Hinebaugh on the same exact play on fourth-and-2. This time it resulted in a 34-yard touchdown and a seven-point deficit, 14-7, following a PAT by Wally Brands at 9:57.
“I told them in there at halftime that it was going to be there again, and we came back and boom,” said Carr. “Great adjustment by the kids. I thought we did a nice job after halftime. ... I told them at halftime this is still anybody’s game.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Braylon White extended the Campers’ lead back to two scores, 21-7, on a three-yard run with 8:07 to play.
On third-and-8 on Northern’s ensuing drive, Hedrick intercepted a pass to give Allegany the ball back almost immediately at its own 41.
Williams gained five yards on first down and Hedrick moved the chains on a 24-yard scamper before Williams hit Solomon Green on two consecutive passes. The first completion on a wide receiver screen gained 14 yards before Williams hit Green on a slant pattern for a 17-yard touchdown and a 27-7 lead at 5:03.
Warnick threw his second touchdown pass with 1:46 to play on a 15-yarder to Kyle Broadwater, making it 27-14 following Brands’ PAT.
Warnick was 8 of 16 passing for 132 yards with 18 carries for 94 yards. He also had a fumble recovery.
“He’s athletic,” Carr said of Warnick. “We’ve been working on him to read the field better, and he’s getting better, but he’s still got a ways to go. He saw some guys good tonight, but he also got locked in on one guy when we had some guys open, but I felt we had to get the ball in Jamison’s hands because he can make things happen.”
Northern (3-5), losers of three straight following back-to-back wins against then-ranked teams in Frankfort and Keyser, closes out the regular season at home Friday against cross-county rival Southern.
“We’ve just got to stay aggressive and play smart football,” Carr said. “Three games. I’m a little hungry for a win. And who’s it against? It’s your rival. I don’t care how they’ve been playing, who they’ve been playing, you compare scores. I’ve been in 30-plus of these games. Anything can happen.
“I’ve seen 2-7 Northern go up and beat a 9-0, hell-of-a-good Southern team the year after I graduated. I’ve seen when one team is favored, the other team rolls in and takes them down. We can take nothing for granted. We need to stop the skid, we need to be hungry and we just need to play. We want to finish strong. You don’t want to back into the playoffs.”
The Campers struck once more after the Warnick TD pass to Broadwater. Williams put the exclamation point on with a 45-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left for the 20-point final.
White was the second-leading rusher with 107 yards and a score on 18 carries.
“Team captain, team leader for a reason,” said Hansel. “The kids voted for him and the coaches agreed. Works hard, he brings the spirit to us and brings the energy. He came to us in eighth grade after being told he’d never be a running back and all he did was work hard. Came back in the best shape of his life with a burst. We just rely and put so much on his plate and he just responds all the time. It’s nice when you see a kid like that come off the field with a smile so big.”
Hedrick, in addition to his interception, ran 10 times for 95 yards. Zach Michael also had a fumble recovery.
The Campers played near-perfect football, with no penalties and just the one first-quarter turnover on the ground.
“That’s our focus: No turnovers, no explosive plays and no non-effort penalties — false starts, stuff like that,” Hansel said. “That’s our three focuses. If you win those three, you’re in every football game. We just want to keep perfecting, man, keep working hard and see where we end up.”
Allegany will need to be near-perfect again next week, as it takes on No. 1 Fort Hill in Homecoming. The Campers will serve as the home team at Greenway Saturday afternoon at 12:30.
“We can’t give cheap yardage, we can’t give cheap turnovers, we can’t lose the field position battle either,” Hansel said. “Fort Hill is explosive. They’re a good football team, they’re well-coached, they’re going to play hard. I think our kids, with what they’ve gone through this year, they’re going to respond. I don’t think they’re going to come out flat. I think they’re going to be hyped and we just have to make sure we control emotions in the right way.
“I’ve always said this isn’t a regular season game: it’s the start of the playoffs. I told Coach Miller, ‘Pressure’s a privilege.’ When people expect things of you, that means you must be doing something right. We’re just going to work hard this week and let the cards lay where they lay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.