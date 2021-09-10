BOONSBORO — As Allegany quarterback Brody Williams shed a tackle and bounced to the outside with 1:38 left Friday, it was a movie Boonsboro had seen before.
While the Warriors had some success stuffing the Campers up the middle, they had no answer for the sophomore’s counters, and his final run was no different. Williams streaked 18 yards to the house to secure Allegany’s triumph.
Led by Williams’ 115 yards and two touchdowns and an inspired effort on the defensive side of the ball, Allegany improved to 2-0 with a 17-6 victory at Boonsboro.
It’s the Campers’ first 2-0 start since 2016 in head coach Bryan Hansel’s first year at the helm.
“They’re a bunch of dogs man,” an emotional Hansel said after the win. “They compete, play hard, you see it’s a war of attrition for us. As we get in better shape it’ll be better for us. ... Our kids needed one drive and they responded. I can’t say enough, man.
“I didn’t know it rained down here. This field is muddy, we lost our jet game on it, some of our passing cuts. We wanted to play on the edge some, we couldn’t. We played smash-mouth football and won a football game.”
In a battle of 1-0 teams representing the 1A West region, Boonsboro had a pristine chance to steal the contest with a go-ahead score down 10-6 with five minutes left.
On 3rd-and-8, Boonsboro quarterback Blaike Biegler dropped back to pass, but the Campers’ cornerbacks stuck to their assignments like glue. With nobody open, Biegler forced it over the middle where Zach Michael was there for the interception.
Starting with the ball on the 43, Allegany needed just five plays to strike gold, and Williams was the Camper to do it.
The sophomore quarterback had rushes of 32, 18, 12, 10 and 10 in addition to his first run of the night — a 31-yard burst to the end zone on a QB keeper on a read-option on 4th-and-4 with 8:12 left in the first quarter.
But none were bigger than his final carry.
“They just crashed the edge, we got a lot of read plays on him,” Hansel said. “They started to bring some pressure off the edge, got us in some of our belly looks. ... I told him, we only need yards just stay in bounds, and he housed it.”
After getting his feet wet in a shortened season last year, Williams is starting to come into his own leading a Campers’ offense that pounded Boonsboro for 222 yards on 41 carries, 13 first downs and dominated the time of possession.
“It was just electrifying,” Williams said. “It was the most fun game I’ve played so far. High school football has just been the most fun football I’ve played. I’m loving it.
“We got some dogs. We have a good team. We may not have some numbers, but we’re the most talented team in the area. I’ll stand by that.
“Allegany hasn’t been like this in I don’t know how long, we’re taking it all in. Last year I wanted to turn it around, this year we’re flipping the script. We’re turning a page.”
Brayden Hedrick was second on the team with 11 carries for 54 yards, doing so on what Hansel called “one-and-a-half legs.” Braylon White, who was also banged up during the third quarter, had 43 yards on 10 carries.
On defense, Alex Kennell had a sack during the fourth quarter, and Trevor Milburn picked off substitute QB Matt Summers as time expired.
Blake Powell had a standout night himself on special teams. In the kicking game, he put Allegany on top 10-0 with a 27-yard field goal at the 6:57 mark of the third quarter for a two-score cushion.
“The thing that’s going to be overlooked, you’re up 7-0 and you get a field goal,” Hansel said. “You breath a little better when you’re up two scores. To get a field goal from a sophomore, it allows you to play a little looser.”
Powell also rose to the occasion in the punting game.
Punting from around his own 24-yard line on 4th-and-6 in the fourth, a botched snap forced Powell to get on his horse. He picked the ball up and kicked it away just 10 yards, but Boonsboro had a running into the punter penalty to give him another look.
Powell flipped the field, booting the ball down to the 30 for a net 41-yard gain. Just plays later Michael picked off Biegler — who was 11 for 24 for 153 yards, and had one TD and two picks — to set up Williams’ game-cementing score.
“I thought it was roughing, they called it running,” Hansel said. “Blake responds, a sophomore punts it and they get the ball on the 30. We get a good roll, and he responded all night for us.”
After Allegany scored on a 7-play, 64-yard drive out of the gates, the Campers struggled the rest of the way before halftime.
A 10-play Allegany second drive took the offense into Boonsboro territory, but the series was stalled by holding and false start penalties, forcing it to punt at the start of the second quarter.
Then on the Campers’ third drive, a false start on 3rd-and-4 forced them to punt again.
Despite those miscues, Allegany stayed the course thanks to its defense.
Boonsboro had a chance to even the scoring after regaining possession near midfield late in the first half, but Solomon Green broke up a deep throw over the top to keep the Campers up 7-0 going into intermission.
That unit’s lone blemish came with 10 seconds left in the third quarter, when Biegler hit Luke Churchey for an 18-yard touchdown pass. A missed extra point pulled Boonsboro to within 10-6, but the Warriors would never claw closer.
Allegany (2-0) draws Mountain Ridge next, who was voted No. 1 in the inaugural area sportswriter poll released on Friday. The Miners routed Catoctin, 49-6, last night.
Hansel said Allegany’s going to enjoy its 17-6 win over Boonsboro a little longer before shifting its focus to an offensive juggernaut averaging 66.5 points a game through two weeks.
“To go to D.C. with three days to prep and then to come down here against a great Boonsboro team, very well-coached as always and get a win. I’m just proud of them,” Hansel said. “We’re going to enjoy tonight. A really good football team is going to come up here next week. “
