CUMBERLAND — In Homecoming last week, Brody Williams threw three passes — all interceptions. Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel got his talented sophomore involved early Friday.
Williams completed 4 of 6 passes for 146 yards and four touchdowns in the opening quarter, and four Camper running backs accounted for the other four scores to lead Allegany past Southern, 55-6, to open the 1A West playoffs.
The No. 3 Campers (8-2) will face No. 2 Mountain Ridge (8-1) in Frostburg in the co-region finals.
“I thought we passed the ball well early, the empty set helped us out,” Hansel said. “We struck early. I like that our kids came out with energy. ... I didn’t want them overlooking, and I thought they played hard.”
It took just 19 seconds, and one play from scrimmage, for the game plan to manifest. Solomon Green took a swing pass from Williams 56 yards to the house.
The next two passing TDs — Brayden Hedrick from 34 yards and Trevor Milburn from 10 — gave Allegany a 20-0 lead just 6:36 into the game.
“The way Fort Hill played us, and the way Mountain Ridge is gonna play us, if we can’t throw the ball and complete passes they’re going to load the box,” Hansel said. “We have to have that in our arsenal. I thought this was the game to do it, and we did well.”
The missed extra point came as a result of a low snap and block by the Rams. Green, a split end, got the call as the long snapper, something afforded to a team rolling to victory.
“Sully said he could snap, he tried it in pre-game,” a laughing Hansel said. “He snapped it like a yard, it was bad. ... He wanted to try it.”
Nonetheless, the train kept rolling. After a three-yard rushing TD by Braylon White, Williams hit Hedrick up the seam for a 29-yard touchdown pass.
The sophomore gunslinger had just five passing touchdowns through nine regular-season games — he nearly doubled that in 12 minutes Friday.
“The only time when he misses throws is when he gets too wide in his base,” Hansel said. “When his feet are active and he has rhythm, he throws a great ball. When his feet get too wide, that’s when you see the short throws or overthrows. We’re gonna keep working with him this week.”
Zach Michael got back the pair of missed extra points after sacking the Southern quarterback for a safety, making it 35-0. Deshaun Brown, Cayden Bratton and Jacob Salonish accounted for the second-quarter scores to give Alco a 55-0 halftime edge.
The Campers pulled kicker Blake Powell from the extra-point duties with the sophomore playing in the 1A soccer state quarterfinals against Kent County at 3 p.m. today.
Alex Kennell made three straight PATs in relief, missing his fourth try. Kennell also recorded a sack on defense.
Dante Destefano and Salonish intercepted passes in the fourth quarter.
Allegany rushed for 257 yards on 34 carries. Bratton led the way with 109 on eight carries. White rushed for 38 yards, Salonish 32, Gabe Browning 27, Williams 25 and Milburn 23.
Hedrick caught two passes for 63 yards, Green caught one ball for 56 and Milburn two for 27.
After not converting a first down and trailing 55-0 at the half, Southern didn’t throw in the towel.
The Rams drove 66 yards on 10 plays with four first downs, and Austin Spiker plunged into the end zone from a yard out to erase the shutout.
“I was just hoping for something positive,” Southern head coach Jon Nazelrod said, “and I think we got something positive out of the second half. Some time for the young guys out on the field.”
The Rams finished with six first downs after halftime to just two for Allegany.
Quarterbacks Dakoda Eichorn and Tyler Strawser split the duties under center, with the pair alternating every play throughout the second half.
The numbers may not have been pretty, the pair combined for 2 of 14 passing for 37 yards and two picks, but Nazelrod believes the experience garnered, specifically for his younger QB Eichorn, could be important for the future.
“I could let Tyler (Strawser) almost teach Eichorn the position all week long because we went through different scenarios,” Nazelrod said. “During the game, it played out where I got to speak with Eichorn while Tyler was on the field, and we got to actually look at what he was doing and sort of critique him. That was a big positive.”
Strawser paced Southern rushing with three carries for 32 yards. Spiker toted it 15 times for 16 yards and added two catches for 37. Brayden Slone recorded a sack for the Rams.
Overall, Allegany finished with a 403-86 advantage in total offense and a 22-6 edge in first downs. The Campers were penalized three times for 20 yards and Southern three times for 27.
Allegany now turns to No. 2 Mountain Ridge, who beat the Campers 31-0 on Sept. 17. For the Campers to have a chance at redemption, and also clinch the No. 2 seed in all of Class 1A, they’ll have to pass as they did against Southern on Friday night.
“They’re big up front, they’ll load the box,” Hansel said. “They’re gonna take away the run and play cover zero on the edge. We’ve got to get some of those 50-50 balls in the passing game. Got to be able to throw the ball and complete some passes. ... We’ve got to be better defensively than we were the first time.
“It’s for everything. Pressure’s a privilege.”
