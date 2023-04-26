LAVALE — For the first time in 676 days, the Allegany softball team walked off the field in defeat.
Allegany ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday in Morgantown left-hander Micah Wilson, who dominated play with her rise ball to the tune of 13 strikeouts. At the plate, she had four hits against her adversary Abi Britton.
Wilson blew the game open with four RBIs over the sixth and seventh innings, and Morgantown stopped Allegany, 7-1, to end the Campers’ winning streak at 32.
“They’re a good team, they outplayed us tonight,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “Our pitch selection wasn’t good. I thought we swung at way too many high balls out of the strike zone.
“We’re 14-1. We have four regular-season games left. That (loss) has no bearing on our playoffs, our state championship run, anything. It’s a loss, and it might wake us up and get us going.”
Allegany had scarcely been tested this year, with the Campers’ closest game coming the last two times the teams squared off in Morgantown, a 7-1 Alco victory on March 27.
With the exception of the seven runs the Campers allowed to Somerset in a midseason tournament game, Allegany had surrendered just six runs in 13 contests.
Britton had allowed just one earned run in 72 2/3 innings, a solo home run to Keyser’s Tayler Likens in the first inning of Allegany’s first game, and 10 base hits.
Yet, Allegany found itself engaged in a late-game war Tuesday, tied at a run apiece after Britton (Penn State) singled to plate Riley Gallagher (UMBC) in the fourth inning.
Morgantown broke through when Wilson sliced a two-run double down the left-field line, and Abigail Harki lined a single up the middle to make it 4-1 Mohigans.
The Mohigans plated three insurance runs in the seventh on just one hit — another liner by Wilson for two more RBIs.
Fittingly, Wilson recorded the final out of the game on a strikeout.
“I thought our pitcher threw well, and I thought our short game got things going for us, executing the bunts,” Morgantown head coach Lorri Lipscomb said.
Wilson picked up right where she left off the last time the two teams squared off, as the left-handed pitcher finished the March 27 meeting with 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
Between the two games, she allowed just one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in 11 1/3 frames.
Against an Allegany offense that entered averaging more than 12 runs a ballgame, the performance was nothing short of sensational.
Behind her, Morgantown didn’t commit an error, and outfielders Liz Alsop and Anne Robinson robbed extra bases on long fly balls to left and center field, respectively.
“She was hitting some good spots,” Lipscomb said of her dominant pitcher. “She missed a few spots, but her defense was there to back her up. That’s what you need because you’re not always going to throw a perfect game.”
Britton was dealt the first loss of her high school career in the circle, allowing seven runs on eight hits in seven frames of work, striking out eight and walking none.
“They hit the ball pretty well, kudos for them,” Winner said. “Abi is human just like anybody else, and she gave us what she had.”
Other than Gallagher’s and Britton’s consecutive singles that plated Allegany’s run in the fourth inning, Olivia Looker notched the squad’s only other knock with a one-out single in the sixth.
The one run scored by Allegany was its fewest total since falling to Patterson Mill and two-time Gatorade state Player of the Year Madison Knight, 4-1, in the 2021 Class 1A championship game.
However, that group — which featured star freshmen Gallagher and Sky Porter and sophomore Kylie Hook, fixtures of the current Alco team — rebounded to end Patterson Mill’s 44-game winning streak in the title game one season later.
Winner is hoping Tuesday’s defeat — just the Campers’ second in 47 games — sparks a similar turnaround.
Allegany will look to begin a new streak when it heads to Southern on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
“If we go 24-1 this year, who gives a crap (about today) if we win the last one,” Winner said.
