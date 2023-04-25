Calvary overcame a halftime deficit to win it on an Emmy Wilson goal 2-1 over Eukarya on Friday evneing.
The Eagles' senior captain put Calvary up for good at the 51:01 mark, placing a service from Allie Scritchfield just inside the six-yard box into the back of the net.
Calvary entered halftime with a 1-0 deficit but quickly leveled the score just under two minutes into the second period.
Scritchfield fed a cross to eighth-graded Reagan Weeks, who drilled the ball through the goalmouth from eight yards out — her first career high school goal.
In the first half, Eukarya's Sophia Bradford got things started at the 17:09 mark on a score from the right side of the penalty box that she placed just out of reach of Calvary keeper Traci Michael.
Michael finished with five saves, and Eukarya's Gracie Burke had 13.
Calvary had a 19-8 edge in shots and 11-2 on corner kicks.
Calvary hosts Grace on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
