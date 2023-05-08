CUMBERLAND — Ethan Wilt and Mary Delaney led Mountain Ridge to the boys and girls victories at the Allegany County Championship track meet Thursday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Mountain Ridge won the boys meet over second-place Fort Hill, 119-108. On the girls side, the Miners bested the Sentinels, 102-91. Allegany finished third in both meets.
Wilt won the 400-meter run, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles for the Miner boys. He was joined in victory by teammates Will Haberlein (800), Casey Culler (1600), Sean Strawderman (3200), Xavier Payton (high jump) and Nick Vitak (pole vault).
Delaney won the 1600 and 3200 for the Miner girls. Mountain Ridge also got individual first-place finishes from Brylee Gray (800) and Sydney Snyder (pole vault).
Snyder and teammates Cierra Cooper, Emma Michael and Reese Rizzo won the 4x200 and 4x400 relay. Ridge also took first in the 4x800 relay with Rizzo, Snyder, Gray and Michael.
For the Sentinel boys, Tristan Ross won the 100 and 200, and he was a member of two winning relay teams.
Ross teamed with Tanner Wertz, Tavin Willis and Anthony Palmisano to win the 4x100. Ross, Willis, Palmisano and Amar Perry took the 4x200.
Carter Hess won the discus and shot put for Fort Hill and the Sentinels also won the 4x400 (Chase Lamb, Landon Sensabugh, Morgan Delawder, Cooper Silber) and 4x800 relays (Jaxon Jones, Sensabaugh, Brandon McCulloch, Brandon Puffenberger).
David Smith won the long jump and triple jump for the Campers.
For the Fort Hill girls, MaeLeigh Plummer won three events (200, high jump, triple jump), Carly Bennett won two (discus, shot put) and Jaden Emerson won the 100.
The Camper girls got victories from Sam Preaskorn (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Sierra Campbell (long jump), Morgan Ruggles (400) and the 4x100 relay team of Preaskorn, Ella Shade, Adri Meadors and Madison Parks.
This Wednesday’s Western Maryland Athletic Conference championship meet at Fort Hill will feature 14 athletes ranked No. 1 in the state.
On the boys side, they are Culler (Mountain Ridge, 1600), Ethyn Peck (Northern, 3200), Wilt (Mountain Ridge, 300 hurdles), Zane Smith (Allegany, shot put), Hess (Fort Hill, discus), the Fort Hill 4 x 100 relay team (Wertz, Willis, Palmisano, Ross) and the Miner 4 x 800 team (Culler, Haberlein, Ackerly Mulcaster, Brendan Kline).
For the girls, Avery Miller (Allegany; 400, long jump), Delaney (Mountain Ridge; 1600, 3200), Brandi Gochenauer (Allegany, shot put), Bennett (Fort Hill, discus) and Plummer (Fort Hill, high jump) are also currently tops in the state.
