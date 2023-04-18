CUMBERLAND — Ethan Wilt and Avery Miller again led the way as the Mountain Ridge boys and Allegany girls were victorious at the Fort Hill Invitational on Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Wilt won the 100-meter hurdles (16.23), 300m hurdles (40.05) and triple jump (39’ 9”) as the Miners finished with 142 points. Keyser was second with 73 followed by Frankfort, Musselman, Trinity Christian, Allegany, Paw Paw and Moorefield.
Miller took the 100m (12.44), 200m (25.88), 400m (58.35) and long jump (16’ 9”). The Camper girls finished with 123 points. Musselman finished with 94 to place second. Fort Hill was third followed by Frankfort, Mountain Ridge, Trinity Christian, Keyser, Hancock and Paw Paw.
On the boys side, Ray Adames of Musselman won three individual events (100m, 200m, 400m). Garrett Ferguson of Frankfort (800m, 1600m) and Chase Livengood of Trinity Christian (high jump, long jump) each won two.
Other individual winners for the boys were Darius Gray of Frankfort (3200m), Gabe Ryan of Keyser (shot put), Carter Hess of Fort Hill (discus) and Griffin Paugh of Keyser (pole vault).
Relay winners were Musselman in the 4x100 (Adames, Isaiah Beard, Chris Berry, Jabari Holness); Mountain Ridge in the 4x200 (Xavier Twyman, Will Patterson, Ethan DiRiso, Drew Haberlein); Musselman in the 4x400 (Ethan Stegmaier, Tayden Cloonan, David Zepeda, Jaden Rhyne); and Frankfort in the 4x800 (Ferguson, Luke Duncan, Zane Nelson, Steven Kent Niland).
Addison Lease won two events for the Frankfort girls (800m, 1600m).
Other individual winners for the girls were Jenna Barnett of Trinity Christian (3200m); Ciara Puller of Musselman (100m hurdles); Brandi Gouchenauer (shot put), Sierra Campbell (triple jump) and Sam Preaskorn (300m hurdles) of Allegany; Carly Bennett (discus) and MaeLeigh Plummer (high jump) of Fort Hill; and Reghan Sivic of Mountain Ridge (pole vault).
Girls relay winners were Musselman in the 4x100 and 4x200 (Puller, Hailey Fields, Jada Gunn, Jewel Smith), Trinity Christian in the 4x400 (Bethany Byrne, Rylan Sharp, Cora Friend, Sofia Pancoast) and Frankfort in the 4x800 (Lease, Brooke Jacobs, Addison Tharp, Paisley Raines).
