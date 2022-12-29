WESTON, W.Va. — Behind Carly Wilt’s 17 points and Emelee Parks’ 16, Southern started fast and held off Liberty (Harrison), 56-42, on Thursday night in the Lewis County Holiday tournament.
Southern (2-5) jumped out to a 17-8 edge after a quarter and 33-13 at the half, as Parks hit a trio of 3-pointers as part of her 15 points prior to halftime. Wilt added nine before the break.
Liberty outscored Southern, 29-23, after halftime, but its hole was too far to overcome.
Maggie Nickel joined Parks and Wilt in double figures with 12 points.
Gabryella Forman was Liberty’s top scorer with 12 points. Riley Pearlman added 10 and Jazalynn Ray chipped in eight.
Southern is at Lewis County on Friday at 6 p.m.
