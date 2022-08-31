MCHENRY — Brandon Jackson is getting a chance to build a collegiate women’s soccer program from the ground up at Garrett College.
“At Garrett College, it’s all about the Laker Nation family,” said Jackson, who is shifting from assistant student development director to head coach for a women’s soccer program that will launch in the fall of 2023. “I look at this as an opportunity to help young adults enjoy the college experience, graduate and make meaningful connections during their time at GC.”
Jackson brings collegiate playing, coaching and officiating experience to his new role.
“I really feel that my background and experience will benefit the student-athletes who choose to join Laker Nation and play women’s soccer,” he said.
Jackson played four years of college soccer, the last two at Lindenwood University in Missouri. He then spent two years as a graduate assistant in men’s and women’s soccer at Lindenwood while earning a master’s degree in education.
JR Kerns, dean of student affairs, said Jackson’s “extensive experience and contagious enthusiasm” make him the perfect choice to launch the women’s soccer program.
“Player, graduate assistant, collegiate official — Brandon really checks all the boxes,” said Kerns, who played Division I soccer at the University of Louisville. “And I think he’s going to be a tremendous recruiter. Student-athletes love playing for a coach who’s all-in, and that perfectly describes Brandon.”
