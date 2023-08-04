SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced last week that Cacapon Resort State Park has been selected as the venue for the upcoming International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) World Championships to be held Aug. 9-11.
Archery enthusiasts from around the globe will gather for the competition amidst the stunning natural beauty of West Virginia.
The IBO World Championships is one of the most prestigious events in the archery community, attracting top-tier athletes and avid archers from around the world. With its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and exceptional facilities, Cacapon Resort State Park has been selected as the perfect backdrop for this highly anticipated event.
“We are thrilled to welcome the IBO World Championships to Cacapon Resort State Park,” Justice said. “This event showcases the best archers from around the globe and allows us to highlight our state parks’ natural wonders and recreational opportunities. We are confident that Cacapon Resort will provide an exceptional experience for competitors and spectators alike.”
Over three days, archers will compete in various divisions, testing their skills and accuracy pursuing the IBO World Champion title. Participants will navigate challenging courses designed to mimic real-world hunting scenarios, showcasing their precision and prowess with a bow and arrow.
Cacapon Resort State Park, nestled in the heart of the scenic Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, boasts an array of amenities perfectly suited to host this event. The park offers a state-of-the-art archery range, beautiful lodge rooms and cozy cabins, well-maintained hiking and biking trails, and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.
“We are honored that Cacapon gets to be the venue for the IBO World Championships,” said Brett McMillion, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “Our park provides a stunning natural environment that will challenge and inspire the competitors while also offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere for spectators to enjoy.”
The IBO World Championships at Cacapon Resort State Park promise to be an unforgettable experience for all involved. Archery enthusiasts, outdoor enthusiasts, and sports fans alike are encouraged to attend and witness the pinnacle of archery skill and sportsmanship.
For more information, including registration details and event schedules, visit https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9584.
