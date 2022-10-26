Putting aside all outside context and looking strictly at the results, what the Houston Astros have accomplished over the past six years has been remarkable.
The Astros have reached six straight league championship series, won five AL West titles and are now in their fourth World Series since 2017. Houston’s run ranks among the best by any club in the modern era, and a second championship in the coming weeks could elevate the Astros into dynasty consideration.
Of course, with the Astros it’s not that simple.
Houston’s first World Series title in 2017 was tainted by a sign stealing scandal, and while none of the players involved were formally punished in exchange for their cooperation with MLB’s investigation, the organization has worn a scarlet letter ever since. Even five years later and with only a small handful of players remaining from the 2017 team, the Astros still draw anger and vitriol everywhere they go.
The fallout of that scandal has clung to the Astros like a stench, overshadowing their success even as they’ve continued to prove they don’t need to bang on trash cans to win big games in October.
But a World Series victory unblemished by scandal, particularly after a 106-win season and a perfect 7-0 start through the first two rounds? It will be hard for even the Astros’ biggest detractors to deny an achievement like that.
A Hall of Fame ticket
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have enjoyed long and successful careers in baseball, and even without their accomplishments this year they would likely be strong contenders to one day earn a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
But now? There shouldn’t be any debate.
Baker, who ranks ninth all-time with 2,093 wins in 25 seasons as a manager, is now in the World Series for the third time and has a chance to finally win his long-elusive first World Series title.
Dombrowski, meanwhile, is now the first executive in baseball history to lead four different franchises to the World Series, having previously done so with the Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. Dombrowski won titles with the Marlins in 1997 and the Red Sox in 2018, so a championship with the Phillies would also make him the first to win titles with three different teams.
A World Series championship would be the cherry on top for either one, but no matter what happens in the next week, Cooperstown awaits.
Around the horn
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been among the best players in baseball for the past decade, but now he’s finally getting a chance to showcase his talent on the game’s biggest stage. So far this postseason he’s batting .419 with five home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.351 OPS.
Veteran Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has turned back the clock the October. The 38-year-old is batting .367 through Houston’s first seven playoff games.
By making the World Series the Phillies instantly validated MLB’s new expanded postseason format, becoming the first No. 6 seed in league history to reach the Fall Classic.
The Phillies may not have the rotation depth of the Astros, but with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola they have two of baseball’s biggest workhorses to lean on. Nola and Wheeler rank third and eighth in innings pitched since the start of 2021 with 385.2 and 366.1 respectively, and they have combined to go 3-2 with a 2.32 ERA over 42.2 innings and seven playoff starts this October.
How good is the Astros bullpen? Through seven games Houston relievers have combined to allow just three runs over 33 innings of work, good for an 0.82 ERA. Bryan Abreu has led the way with six straight scoreless appearances, and Rafael Montero has allowed just one run through his first six playoff outings.
