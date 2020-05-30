Wormack named to NE10 Second Team

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Micah Wormack, a three-time selection to the All-Area First Team as well as an All-Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference First Team during her career at Allegany High School, finished her collegiate career in the University of New Haven record book.
Wormack, a 2016 Allegany High graduate, was selected to the All-Northeast 10 Conference Second Team for her play during her senior year this past season where she started and appeared in 26 of the Chargers’ 27 games.
She led the team in scoring with 12.8 points per game, rebounding (7.6), blocks (43), minutes played (33.1) and she tied for second with 37 steals. She finished second on the team and ninth in the conference with a .477 field-goal percentage and her 43 blocks were fifth in the conference.
She scored in double figures in 18 games and recorded seven double-doubles including four straight times at the conclusion of the regular season. She had 10 or more rebounds in eight games.
New Haven finished 18-9, losing 55-44 to Saint Anselm in the Northeast 10 Conference quarterfinals.
Wormack finished her career ranked 20th on the Chargers’ all-time scoring list with 1,022 points, was 12th all time with 722 rebounds, second with 136 blocked shots and finished fourth with a .482 field-goal percentage. She graduated holding the seventh and eighth most blocks in a single season in program history.
A 6-foot forward and psychology major, Wormack was the 14th player in school history to eclipse 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.
She is the daughter of Jim and Kim Wormack.
