Wormack named to NE10 Second Team

WELLERSBURG, Pa. - Nellie L. Emerick, 82, of Wellersburg, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, Pa. Born Jan. 26, 1938, in Barrellville, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Bertha (Kennell) Weimer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, D. Donald Eme…