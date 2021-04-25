West Virginia State Tournament seeding
CLASS AAAA
1. Huntington (13-1)
2. Cabell Midland (12-3)
3. George Washington (13-3)
4. Morgantown (11-2)
5. Wheeling Park (15-3)
6. Woodrow Wilson (13-4)
7. Jefferson (12-0)
8. Martinsburg (8-4)
CLASS AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (15-0)
2. North Marion (13-0)
3. Nitro (15-1)
4. Logan (11-3)
5. Pikeview (8-4)
6. Midland Trail (8-1)
7. Hampshire (11-4)
8. Lewis Co. (8-9)
CLASS AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (16-0)
2. Wyoming East (8-2)
3. Petersburg (14-1)
4. Frankfort (14-3)
5. Williamstown (16-3)
6. Charleston Catholic (9-4)
7. Mingo Central (9-4)
8. Ravenswood (7-7)
CLASS A
1. Tug Valley (12-2)
2. Cameron (16-1)
3. Calhoun Co. (13-3)
4. Tucker Co. (16-4)
5. Webster Co. (14-2)
6. River View (15-2)
7. Madonna (9-8)
8. Pendleton Co. (6-4)
