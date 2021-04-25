West Virginia State Tournament seeding

CLASS AAAA

1. Huntington (13-1)

2. Cabell Midland (12-3)

3. George Washington (13-3)

4. Morgantown (11-2)

5. Wheeling Park (15-3)

6. Woodrow Wilson (13-4)

7. Jefferson (12-0)

8. Martinsburg (8-4)

CLASS AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (15-0)

2. North Marion (13-0)

3. Nitro (15-1)

4. Logan (11-3)

5. Pikeview (8-4)

6. Midland Trail (8-1)

7. Hampshire (11-4)

8. Lewis Co. (8-9)

CLASS AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (16-0)

2. Wyoming East (8-2)

3. Petersburg (14-1)

4. Frankfort (14-3)

5. Williamstown (16-3)

6. Charleston Catholic (9-4)

7. Mingo Central (9-4)

8. Ravenswood (7-7)

CLASS A

1. Tug Valley (12-2)

2. Cameron (16-1)

3. Calhoun Co. (13-3)

4. Tucker Co. (16-4)

5. Webster Co. (14-2)

6. River View (15-2)

7. Madonna (9-8)

8. Pendleton Co. (6-4)

