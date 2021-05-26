MIDDLETOWN — Brandon Stotler had a pair of hits in both games and finished 4 for 6 with four runs scored and three RBIs as the Cumberland Orioles opened their summer league baseball season with an 8-1, 12-2 sweep of the New Oxford Twins of the South Penn League on Sunday at Keller Field.
The Orioles, of the Pen-Mar WV League, will make their home debut on Saturday, at Memorial Field at the Hot Stove Complex, in a 5 p.m. doubleheader against the Littlestown Dodgers of the South Penn League. The games against the Twins and Dodgers are non-conference games.
The Pen-Mar WV portion of the league schedule begins on Saturday, June 5, when the Orioles face the defending champion Oakland Oaks in a 1 p.m. twinbill at the Hot Stove Complex.
In Sunday’s first game, Stotler doubled and singled, Cody Jefferys belted two doubles and knocked in two runs, and Ben Russell doubled, singled, scored two runs and knocked in three. Dez Johnson added two singles.
Dan Strietbeck allowed three hits and an earned run over four innings, walked four and struck out seven. Thomas Fogle fanned six in three scoreless relief innings.
In the second game, Stotler, Fogle and Jake Van Meter singled twice and Jefferys doubled and scored three times to lead a 12-hit attack. Russell singled and knocked in two runs and David Rinehart also had two RBIs.
Cameron Bratton got the win, scattering five hits over five innings. He allowed two earned runs, walked three and struck out seven.
