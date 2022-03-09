HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Frankfort’s Kris Sherman and Petersburg’s Thomas Ours brought home fourth-place honors at the Class AA/A state tournament over the weekend at Mountain Health Arena.
Sherman (145 pounds), who finished the year 42-9, won two bouts via decision, 9-5 and 8-0, before squaring off with Kolton Parsons, of Wirt County, in the third-place match, where Parsons won via pinfall at 2:29.
Ours also garnered a podium spot at 132 pounds to end the year at 29-4. In the third-place match, Ours narrowly lost to North Marion’s Brody Hess in a 3-2 decision.
East Hardy’s Mason Miller finished sixth in the 182 division, becoming the first Cougar ever to place in the state tournament.
Team champions were Wheeling Park in Class AAA, unseating Parkersburg South’s seven-year hold, Point Pleasant captured its fourth straight state title in Class AA and Cameron was crowned the Class A title.
