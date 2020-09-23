WVU home game with Baylor at noon on ABC
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s Saturday, Oct. 3, Big 12 Conference football game against Baylor at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium will be televised on ABC at noon.
The WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with university, local and state officials, has determined that the game will take place without spectators at the stadium.
Due to safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be admitted. Expected capacity at future Big 12 Conference home games will be determined by local public health conditions at the time.
“I understand it’s a disappointing decision but it’s the correct one,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “We have to do what’s best for the safety of the university and our local community. Our plans for a socially distanced seating manifest in the stadium have been ready for some time, but we need conditions to improve on campus and in the community before we can proceed. I encourage everyone to test when the opportunity to do so is made available.
“I continue to ask Mountaineer Nation for its understanding. We are doing everything possible to have fans at our home football games this season, and I can assure you that our players, coaches and department staff want that to happen. Taking aggressive and appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus along with regular testing remains the key for all of us.”
Socially distanced plans for the WVU Cheer squad and members of the Pride of West Virginia to attend the Baylor game are currently being finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.