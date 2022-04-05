POTOMAC PARK — After an early deficit, WVU Potomac State dominated the later stages to beat Allegany College, 13-6, at the Cumberland Fairgrounds on Monday.
A Brendan Brady two-run single gave the Trojans a 4-0 lead after two innings. The Catamounts, however, plated the game’s next seven runs and the final six to up their record to 16-9. ACM fell to 11-12.
Caleb Taylor launched a solo shot to tie the game in the top of the fifth, and Keyser graduate Morgan Little notched the go-ahead RBI double later in the inning. Preston Taylor hit a solo home run in the sixth.
Allegany College got a pair back in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run off the bat of Zach Johnson.
Taylor hit another solo home run in the seventh — the first of five Catamount runs that would score in the frame — and Josh Hoffman left the yard with a solo homer in the ninth for good measure.
Potomac State scored its 13 runs on 15 hits and made two errors, and Allegany College plated six runs on 11 base knocks and four errors.
Hoffman and Little hit safely thrice each, and Little doubled twice. Caleb Taylor, Preston Taylor and Trevor Thomas also had multi-hit days. Dakota Miller drove in four runs. Frankfort grad Brady Whitacre tallied an RBI.
On the mound, Alexander Meckley was the winning pitcher after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings pitched.
Tyler Henshaw picked up the save, surrendering two runs on six hits in four frames out of the bullpen.
Brady led the Allegany College line-up with a 3 for 5 day with two ribbies and a run scored. Andrew Butts notched three base hits and Dez Johnson tallied a pair of knocks.
Jack Sullivan was tabbed with the loss.
Allegany College hosts Christendom at the Cumberland Fairgrounds tomorrow at 7 p.m. WVU Potomac State hosts Cecil in a doubleheader at Golden Park today beginning at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.