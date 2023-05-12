GATONIA, N.C. — WVU Potomac State dropped its opener of the NJCAA Division 1 Eastern District tournament, 5-3, Friday at Sims Legion Field.
The Catamounts (30-17) will face fellow Region 20 opponent Harford (34-17-1) in an elimination game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Potomac State played Harford just one week ago, falling 16-5 in the Region 20 tournament championship game at Golden Park.
Potomac State, seeded fourth in the tournament, took an early 1-0 lead against Gaston (46-10) with an RBI single by Morgan Little (Keyser).
Gaston, the Region 10 tournament champs and the No. 12-ranked team nationally in NJCAA Division 1, put three on the board in the second, all with two outs, and two more in the third to lead 5-1.
Potomac State scored two in the fifth to trim the deficit to 5-3 on a two-run double by Jimmy Sadler with two outs, but it couldn’t complete the comeback to drop to 0-1 in the tournament.
Top-seeded Gaston will take on second-seeded Florence-Darlington Technical College (49-11) in the winner’s bracket on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Florence-Darlington, the regular-season champ in Region 10, is ranked No. 14 in the nation. It beat Harford, 6-5, in 11 innings in the other first-round game Friday.
