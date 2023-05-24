SPARTANBURG, S.C. — WVU Potomac State dropped its second heartbreaker in as many days, falling to Jackson College, 2-1, Wednesday to finish 0-2 at the NJCAA Division 2 World Series.
The Catamounts (43-5) and Jackson College (40-18) were tied at a run apiece entering the seventh inning. Then, Ashley Sturgill drove in the go-ahead run with a bunt to first base.
Emily Breslin (18-5) held Potomac State off the scoreboard in the bottom half to end the Catamounts’ season. Breslin was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in seven innings of work.
The lone blemish to her outing was a solo home run by PSC slugger Alexis Bailey, who tied the score with a solo home run to left-center field in the fourth inning.
Breslin drove in Jackson College’s first run with an RBI single through the left side in the opening frame.
PSC ace Abby Peace (22-2) was dealt the loss after surrendering two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.
Grace Walsh singled for the Catamounts’ only other base hit
Potomac State lost in similar dramatic fashion on Tuesday, falling to Jones College, 6-5, in eight innings.
