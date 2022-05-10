BEL AIR — WVU Potomac State was swept, 10-9 and 15-7, by Harford in a best-of-three series to fall in the Region 20 Division 1 Championship on Monday.
The Catamounts had Game 1 all but won, leading 9-1 in the fifth and 9-6 entering the ninth inning. Braedon Karpathio launched a game-tying three-run homer in the final inning, and Trey Cruz had a walk-off walk in the 10th to stun Potomac State in extras.
Bobby Spencer delivered a relief performance for the ages to get the win for Harford, pitching the final 8 1/3 innings in which he allowed two unearned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and three bases on balls. Joe Quelch also homered for Harford.
Clay Maholic and Morgan Little (Keyser) tallied two hits and two RBIs apiece, and Caleb Taylor singled and drove in a pair. Anthony Swenda, Trevor Thomas and Little doubled. Owen Keim took the loss.
Potomac State held a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning of Game 2; however, Harford exploded for eight runs in the bottom half and added three in the sixth to blow the game open.
Quelch, Trey Cruz and Andrew Sicinski hit home runs, and the Owls doubled five times. Caleb Taylor and Thomas homered for Potomac State, and Josh Hoffman and Maholic hit doubles.
Hoffman was 3 for 5 with two RBIs out of the lead-off hole to lead Potomac State. Alexander Meckley took the loss.
Harford (45-6) advances to the East District tournament to be played May 13-15. Potomac State finishes 34-13.
