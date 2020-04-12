WVU Potomac State foundation for players to play Division I

KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College and its baseball program remains a springboard to play at the next level for players from all over the east coast.
How does a small junior college in a small town with limited scholarships do it year in and year out?
Long-time head coach Doug Little says it is a simple formula.
“We recruit good players, and when we get them here, we have a system in place to develop them, and we work really hard,” he says.
“It is a combination of old-school dedication with a mix of new technology and facilities.”
That system has paid off for countless players in the last 20-plus years for the Catamounts.
Take, for example, this season that has been cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.
On opening day, seven former Potomac State baseball players were on the roster of a NCAA Division I school. Of those, none of them received any serious Division I offers out of high school.
In addition, there were another 11 playing Division II that cut their teeth at Potomac State.
The future destinations of players that played baseball at Potomac State College are numerous and spread out over virtually ever major conference in the NCAA.
In 2020, there were seven former Catamounts at Division I schools:
• Austin Chavis, University of Maryland
• Mitchell Henshaw, St. John’s University
• Dominic Peroni, Morehead State University
• Tanner Skidmore, Valparaiso University
• Sebastian Williamson, Rider University
• Juwuan Weaver, Norfolk State University
• Josh Zeboskey, Marshall University
“Junior college remains a great option for players,” Little says. “If players don’t get a great DI offer, then a JUCO like Potomac State is the best option. We have had great success with player development and placement of players to the next level.”
