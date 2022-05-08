BEL AIR — Josh Hoffman belted a walk-off grand slam to put an exclamation point on WVU Potomac State’s 11-0 rout of Hagerstown in five innings in the Region 20 tournament on Sunday.
The victory gives the Catamounts (34-11), seeded No. 2, a spot in the region championship because top-seeded Harford (43-6) eliminated Hagerstown, 8-5, on Sunday evening.
With both Potomac State and Harford 1-0 in the double-elimination format, the two will play a best-of-three series to decide the region. Games 1 and 2 will be at noon and 3 p.m., respectively, at Harford Community. If necessary, Game 3 will take place on Tuesday.
Hoffman’s long ball was part of a seven-run fifth frame the pushed PSC”s edge to a run rule. Clay Maholic struck a two-RBI double and Morgan Little (Keyser) plated one with a two-bagger earlier in the inning.
Robert Kelley went the distance on the bump, allowing no runs on two hits in five innings of work, striking out four and walking three. The victory upped Kelley’s record to 5-2 on the season.
Dakota Miller went 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Trevor Thomas singled, doubled and scored three times. Potomac State out-hit Hagerstown, 10-2, and committed no errors. Hagerstown made two errors.
Michael Hawbaker took the loss for Hagerstown (35-18) after he surrendered seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Cody Brick and Rhoan Bromfield singled for Hagerstown’s two base hits.
Potomac State is now 3-0 against Hagerstown this season, having also swept the squad from Washington County, 4-3 and 9-0, on April 24 at Golden Park.
The tournament was slated to begin on Friday, but rain pushed the start to Sunday. Harford has won the previous five Region 20 tournaments and enters the tournament ranked No. 20 in the NJCAA national poll.
