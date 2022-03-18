KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State split a doubleheader with Niagara, ranked No. 2 in Division III, dropping the first game 14-4 and winning the second 7-4.
In the Game 2 triumph, Potomac State (7-7) plated six runs in the third on six RBI singles by Anthony Swenda, Frankfort grad Brady Whitacre, Jack Hoeymans, Koice Quitanilla, Bryce Turner and Josh Hoffman that gave the Catamounts a 7-0 edge.
Right-hander Owen Keim tossed four innings of four-hit, one-run ball to pick up the win for Potomac State.
Niagara scored a run in the fourth and fifth and plated two in the sixth to climb within 7-4, but Dalton Benson recorded the final three outs for the 7-4 win in six innings.
Swenda went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI out of the PSC three hole, and Hoffman finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a run and a ribbie at the top of the order. Caleb Taylor also tallied a double.
Potomac State scored seven runs on 11 hits and no errors, and Niagara tallied four runs on nine hits and zero errors.
Niagara was led by Zach Evans, Andrew Fairbrother and Howie Stuckey, who each slapped a pair of hits.
Niagara County took Game 1, scoring five runs in the first and building a 9-0 lead before Potomac State got on the board with four runs in the fifth. However, Niagara bounced back with a five-run sixth to pull away for good.
Hunter Loomis went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to pace Niagara’s offense. Evans, Fairbrother and Vincent Stutz had two hits apiece.
Niagara exploded for 14 runs on 13 hits and no errors, and Potomac State garnered four runs on five hits and one error.
Dakota Miller, Clay Maholic, Keyser graduate Morgan Little, Preston Taylor and Chance Satcho had a hit each for Potomac State. Satcho hit a three-run home run in the fifth, Miller tallied a double and Little added an RBI.
Potomac State hosts Ulster Community College today at 1 p.m. at Golden Park.
Penn State Fayette 9 Allegany 2
LEMONT FURNACE, Pa. — Penn State Fayette scored four run in the first and sixth innings to hand Allegany College its sixth straight defeat.
After a 7-1 start to the season, the Trojans fall to 7-7.
Allegany again took a 1-0 lead following its first at-bat, but the advantage was short-lived. The Nittany Lions plated four in the bottom half, with the big blow a two-run single by Cade Warrick.
Penn State Fayette only tallied two hits in the first, utilizing two walks and an error to lead 4-1 after the frame.
In the sixth, which Fayette led 5-1 entering, the Nittany Lions tallied five straight hits to score four more. Warrick, who finished 2 for 5 at the dish, again tallied the key knock with a bases-clearing double for his fifth RBI of the day. Dylan Bohna also notched a solo shot during the inning.
The Trojans, who got a run back in the eighth, finished with a line of two runs on seven hits and two errors. Penn State Fayette tallied nine runs on 13 hits and three errors.
Nittany Lions starting pitcher Chris Rendulic went the distance, striking out nien and walking one in nine innings. In addition to Warrick’s big afternoon at the plate, Nate Zimcosky went 3 or 5 with a double and an RBI, and Andrew Despot finished 2 for 4.
For Allegany, Dez Johnson batted 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored, and catcher Robert Fernandez went 3 for 4, accounting for both of the Trojans’ runs with RBI singles in the first and the eighth.
Allegany College hosts Niagara, ranked No. 2 in Division III, tomorrow in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
