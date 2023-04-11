KEYSER, W.Va. — Caden Goodwin pitched 5 2/3 innings of solid work to rally WVU Potomac State to a 5-4 win and a split with Shenandoah University on Monday afternoon at Golden Park.
The Hornets scored late runs in the opener to win 15-7.
Goodwin struck out three and allowed just four hits. Chase Lautner came on the seventh to record the final two outs to pick up his first save.
Chance Satch drove in a pair of runs with a double off the fence in the second inning. Morgan Little added an RBI groundout in the third and Dakota Miller hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Kris Sutton was 3 for 3 with three singles.
In the opener, Miller went 3 for 4 with a single, a double and a solo home run, driving in three runs but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets outhit PSC 18-8.
Potomac State (15-10) travels to Allegany College of Maryland on Wednesday for a single game at 3 p.m.
They will return to Golden Park on Friday for a pair of games with Monroe (N.Y.) College and then again on Sunday for a twinbill with Marietta (Ohio) at 1 p.m.
