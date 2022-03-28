KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State routed Niagara, 8-0 and 9-1, on Saturday to up its winning streak to 10.
The Catamounts (16-2) got a pair of excellent outings from Brianne Stocks and Taylor Townsend in the circle. Stocks tossed a shutout in game one on two hits with eight Ks and no walks, and Townsend allowed no earned runs in the second affair on five hits, walking one and striking out four.
At the plate, Potomac State blew open the opening contest with three runs in the third and four in the fourth. Keyser graduate Madison Anderson belted a two-run homer in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Mia Kincaid hit safely twice, one of which was a two-bagger, and Alexis Bailey also doubled. Shelby Wolf and Sydney Sexton accounted for Niagara’s two hits in the first game — both singles.
With Townsend dealing in Game 2, Potomac State belted a trio of home runs to seal the series sweep. Anderson, who was 3 for 4 in the game with two RBIs, Josie Deneen and Stocks left the yard. The Catamounts hit all three long balls during a five-run fourth inning.
Mackenzie Gozdziak tallied a pair of singles out of Niagara’s lead-off spot, and Wolf doubled.
Potomac State hosts Anne Arundel in a doubleheader on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Anne Arundel 6-10 Allegany 0- 1
ARNOLD — Allegany College fell twice on Saturday, 6-0 and 10-1 to Anne Arundel.
The Trojans battled in Game 1, trailing just 2-0 entering the fifth inning, but Courtney Maurer tallied a two-RBI single in the fifth and an error plated two in the sixth to allow Anne Arundel to pull away.
Fort Hill alum Emily Mallow was solid in the circle for Allegany, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in a complete-game effort, walking four and striking out two.
But her counterpart Jaclyn Nevins was just a little better, tossing seven shutout innings of two-hit ball with 10 Ks and two free passes. Mackenzie Stotler and Maddie Gonzales tallied the two hits for Allegany College.
In the second game, Anne Arundel plated four runs in each the first and second innings to lead 8-1 en route to a five-inning victory.
Courtney Croson, Alyssa Smith and Maurer had multi-hit games for Anne Arundel, Maurer drove in three runs and Smith drove in a pair. Stotler tallied two of Allegany’s four hits in the contest, Emily Horn (Frankfort) doubled and scored a run and Gonzales also hit safely.
Allegany College (3-7) hosts Corning in a doubleheader today with the first game beginning at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.