MONACA, Pa. — WVU Potomac State swept Penn State-Beaver on Wednesday, extending its current win streak to 28 games and raising the season win total to 34 against only two losses.
The Catamounts won the opener 13-1 in five innings before outlasting Penn State-Beaver 14-9 in the second game.
Potomac State, who has already secured the top seed in the upcoming Region 20 Division II tournament, will wrap up the regular season this weekend with a three doubleheader homestand against CCBC Catonsville on Friday, Allegany College of Maryland on Saturday and Chesapeake College on Sunday.
Alexis Bailey led the Catamounts offensively in the opening game on Wednesday going 3 for 4 with a home run and a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Simone Blanks, Josie Deneen and Bri Stocks also tagged home runs.
Stocks upped her undefeated pitching record to 16-0 hurling all five innings allowing only two hits and one run while striking out five.
The Potomac State offense kept rolling in the second game, scoring 14 runs and outpacing Penn State Beaver’s nine-run performance.
Jenna Burkhamer was 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs while Mia Kincaid went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Catamounts offense.
Taylor Townsend worked the first five innings to pick up the win, improving her record to 16-1. Stocks worked two perfect innings in relief to secure the victory in a non-save situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.