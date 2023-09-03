The WVU Potomac State volleyball team won three straight matches last week, beating Baltimore City, Howard and Westmoreland.
Potomac State (3-1) returns to the court on Wednesday at Penn State Fayette.
PSC 3, Baltimore City 0
The Catamounts won in straight sets 25-3, 25-11 and 25-12 on Monday. Emily Dyer led the attack with 13 kills, but Brinlee Harris continued to show her efficiency with seven kills on 10 attempts.
Kyra Davis had eight assists on the night and Adrienne Dale recorded six service aces
PSC 3, Howard 1
Potomac State won the first set set Wednesday 25-21 before Howard evened the game count with a 25-14 second-set victory. The Catamounts won the final two games 25-20 and 25-19 to secure the win.
Harris led all attackers with 14 kills, Emonie Fennel notched a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs. Davis added seven kills, Kaitlyn Heavener notched six kills and 10 diggs, Jillian Britton had 11 digs, Madison Mathia added 10 digs and Kamryn Feeham ended with 39 assists.
"We came out strong in the first set and things were beginning to look great for us then late in the first set, our Middle Hitter Remington Hinkle went down with an injury," said PSC head coach Martha Ganoe. "We had a tough time in the second set making adjustments and recovering from her injury. Katilyn Heavener did an excellent job stepping out of her position as an outside hitter and taking over the role of middle hitter. Once we adjusted to the change things began to move well for us again and we managed to pull out the win in the third and fourth sets.
PSC 3, Westmoreland 0
The Catamounts made quick work of Westmoreland with a straight-sets win by 25-14, 25-20 and 25-18 game scores on Thursday.
Davis did a little bit of everything, racking up nine kills, six digs, five assists and four assists. Fennell added nine kills and seven digs, Harris had nine kills and five digs, Feehan recorded 29 assists, Mathias garnered nine digs and Britton accumulated seven digs.
