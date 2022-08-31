KEYSER, W.Va. — Nevaeh Hamborsky exploded for a hat trick after halftime to lead WVU Potomac State over Hagerstown, 5-1, on Tuesday evening.
After a 1-all tie entering the intermission, Nicole McManamay (Hampshire) gave the Catamounts the edge with an unassisted goal in the 58th minute of action.
Hamborsky, of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, scored the first of her tallied eight minutes later, assisted by McManamay. She made it 4-1 PSC after putting a Kelsey O’Neal (Allegany) pass into the back of the net in the 69th minute, and she garnered her hat trick in the 75th minute, assisted by Makenzie Park.
In the first half, Morgan Pyles (Hampshire) gave Potomac State an early 1-0 lead with an unassisted strike in the 17th minute. Hagerstown’s Mikaila Ek pierced the goalmouth in the 37th minute to force a tie at halftime.
Potomac State keeper Hartley VanGilder made 13 saves, and Hagerstown goalie Gracie Walker made six. Hagerstown held a 20-18 edge in shot attempts, and the Catamounts had all of the game’s five corner kicks.
Potomac State (1-1) is at Wilson College next Wednesday at 4 p.m.
