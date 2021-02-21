KEYSER, W.Va. — Less than 48 hours after losing to Westmoreland County Community College at Youngwood, Pennsylvania, WVU Potomac State rebounded to beat the Wolfpack, 90-74, on Sunday afternoon in PSC’s Lough Gymnasium.
The Catamounts started strong, converting 71% from the floor on 24 of 34 shooting and outrebounding Westmoreland 20-6 in the first half en route to a 55-39 halftime lead.
For the game, the Catamounts shot 61% from the field, held a 38-23 rebounding advantage and, on the defensive end, held Westmoreland to 41% shooting to seal the 16-point victory.
Potomac State freshman Noah Smith paired a game-high 27 points with a game-high 14 rebounds. He made 12 of 20 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and he was 2 of 3 on free throws.
The Catamounts also received big performances from Thaddaeus Jordan with 23 points and Joe Bokey’s 18. Bokey also collected nine rebounds.
J’akir Hamilton led Westmoreland with 20 points. Mohamed Conde had 17, Joel LoNigro 11 and Brandon Baird 10.
On Friday night, the Catamounts couldn’t ovecome Westmoreland’s fast start in an 86-78 loss in Youngwood, Pennsylvania.
Jordan scored a game-high 22 points and Smith added 20.
Westmoreland’s leading scorer was Noah Raynor-Savage with 21 points.
Potomac State (2-1) travels to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to play Penn Highlands at 6 p.m.
