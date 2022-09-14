LAPLATA — Three first-half goals helped WVU Potomac State cruise to a 5-1 victory at host College of Southern Maryland Tuesday afternoon.
Five different Catamounts scored goals and goalie Hartley VanGilder stood strong, making six saves.
Former Hampshire standout Nicole McManamay scored unassisted 17:37 into the game to give Potomac State a lead that was never threatened.
Allegany graduate Kelsey O’Neal was the next to score unassisted at the 30:15 minute mark.
Nine minutes later at 39:16, Maggie Slocum scored on an assist from Morgan Pyles to give Potomac State a 3-0 halftime lead.
Southern Maryland got on the board early in the second half on Brooke Portzen’s goal off of a feed from Paola Giron at 48:50.
With a little more than 15 minutes remaining, the Catamounts Nevaeh Hamborsky scored an unassisted goal and with almost two minutes remaining Makenzie Park’s unassisted score closed the game. Hamborsk’s goal came at 74:35 and Park’s was at 87:59.
Potomac State almost doubled the Hawks in shots, 15-8, and had the edge in corner kicks 7-4.
Southern Maryland’s goalie Mackenzie Miller made 10 saves.
The Catamounts (3-2) game on Saturday at Anne Arundel had been postponed. They play again on Tuesday at Hagerstown Community College at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.