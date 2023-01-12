CUMBERLAND — When Erik Stevenson transferred to West Virginia, more than 2,600 miles from where he grew up in Washington, it was also a homecoming.
Stevenson shares the blood of Cumberland sports royalty. His grandfather, George Stevenson, is the namesake of the Dapper Dan’s Top Award along with Nicholas Perlozzo.
His father, Craig Stevenson — and all 6-foot-10 of him, played basketball for Division II powerhouse University of Puget Sound in Washington before playing four years of professional ball overseas.
Even his great grandfather, Jim Stevenson, was an outstanding semi-professional pitcher in the 1930s and early ‘40s known for his explosive temperament
However, Erik Stevenson’s father made the decision after graduating from Fort Hill to follow his sister, Gail Kreiger, to Washington. According to his father, Erik didn’t even know where Morgantown was on a map when he transferred from South Carolina, let alone its proximity to his family in Cumberland — which Erik had visited just once prior in his youth.
It was serendipity.
The 6-foot-5 Stevenson has flourished at his home away from home, averaging a career-high 14 points per game to lead the Mountaineers, who have the talent to return to the NCAA tournament this year.
“You always have a good feeling when you’re playing in front of family,” Erik Stevenson said. “My dad grew up here, so it means something to me to be able to put the jersey on and play for him. He grew up in Cumberland. It’s not my hometown, but Morgantown is pretty close to his.”
Rat spoon
During the offseason, Stevenson was in Cumberland for a family wedding, and he and Scott Stevenson — his cousin and head coach of Fort Cumberland Post 13’s baseball team, which finished second in the state this summer — decided to go fishing on the Potomac River.
Erik reached into a box of his cousin’s lures on that June morning, and he picked out a silver rat spoon and tied it to a pole.
In a moment of fate, the lure Erik selected originally belonged to George Stevenson and was passed down after his death in 1996 to Scott.
Erik Stevenson had never caught a bass in his life.
“Next thing you know he catches this bass,” Scott Stevenson said. “He says, ‘You know how ironic this is. I catch my first bass in the river that my dad spent so much time catching fish as a kid.’ And when I told him who the lure belonged to he couldn’t believe it.”
George Stevenson, a 1949 graduate of Fort Hill High School, was a pillar of the Dapper Dan, taking over the baseball chairman seat from Perlozzo for nearly a decade before Gene Payton seized the reigns in 1990.
Yet, his greatest contribution to Cumberland was his service to the community. The Dapper Dan awards banquet, which he often chaired, raised funds for The Children’s League — an organization that has been helping children with disabilities and their families since 1934.
While George and his wife Ellen “Snookie” Stevenson flourished in Cumberland, the job market took an opposite trajectory.
Westward Expansion
The 1970s saw the Queen City Hotel demolished, the Queen City Brewing company close its doors and the decline of the textile industry, which, by 1983, would leave Cumberland. Four years later, the Kelly-Springfield Tire Company plant closed.
It was a tough time to find work, and Craig Stevenson, a 1976 graduate of Fort Hill, had no luck in that department.
Stevenson played football, basketball and baseball coming up through the youth leagues, but he was never much of an athlete.
Standing at 6-foot-3 upon graduation, Stevenson was cut from the Fort Hill basketball team his freshman, sophomore and junior years — not even bothering to try out his senior season.
While his father’s life revolved around sports in Cumberland, Craig Stevenson was ready for a change. His grandfather offered to buy him a ticket to go anywhere in the country, so long as it was out of Cumberland, and he moved to Washington.
Stevenson sold cars for a while in Olympia until divine intervention stepped in. Stevenson grew, and he continued to grow, topping out at 6-foot-10, 260 pounds. Maybe it was the Northwest air.
The 21-year-old became a pick-up game legend at Saint Martins, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school in Lacey, Washington.
The mean big man, who earned the nickname “Tall Timber” back home, drew the attention of Len Stevens, the coach at the school
“What kind of eligibility do you have left,” the coach asked. He had all four years.
Stevenson was put on partial scholarship in September before earning a full ride four months later. Stevens took another job, and Stevenson transferred to Puget Sound to play for Don Zech, who led the team to the 1976 Division II national title.
Playing at 24 and 25 years of age, Stevenson helped Puget Sound go 27-3 and 23-7 during the 1983-84 and 1984-85 seasons. He would go on to play a year of professional basketball in Europe and three in Australia, return to Washington, meet his wife Debbie, start a family and the rest is history.
Like father, like son
While Erik Stevenson’s father gravitated toward the hardwood, that was an unusual path for the Stevenson family. At an early age, Erik’s parents believed he would follow his roots and go into baseball.
Yet, after competing in a travel World Series event in which the 13-year-old fireballer dazzled with his velocity and bat speed, Stevenson hung up his cleats and mitt for good. Two years later, he’d quit football, too.
His father would try to talk him out of it. At the highest levels of basketball, he said, it was a numbers game. No matter how good you are, a few inches here and there could make or break a career.
Erik had made up his mind.
Seeing how his own career progressed, Craig Stevenson had the inside scoop. He made sure Erik played up two grades to avoid being stuck in the post because of his height, and it worked, as he topped out as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard.
He started playing Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball in seventh grade.
The skills he developed made him into a lethal do-it-all player, as he scored 1,861 points in four years at Timberline High in Lacey, Washington. His senior year, he averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.7 blocks a game.
After high school, Stevenson spent two seasons at Wichita State before transferring when Gregg Marshall resigned in 2020.
He spent one tumultuous year at Washington and later some time at South Carolina, again hitting the portal when Frank Martin was fired this past year.
Through those campaigns, Stevenson scored 1,187 points and racked up 523 rebounds, 289 assists and 140 steals.
Home at last
When Stevenson was looking for a home, he wanted a coach that could develop him and get him to the next level.
He was excited about the prospect of playing for a Hall of Famer like Bob Huggins, so he reached out to Emmitt Matthews Jr., his longtime friend. Matthews, who is also from Washington, was considered one of the top players in the state alongside Stevenson during their senior high school seasons.
Craig Stevenson took a backseat in his son’s recruitment, but he was secretly pulling for West Virginia.
“When he said West Virginia I thought good, that will be a good opportunity for him to see my side of the family in Western Maryland,” he said. “He wouldn’t know anything about it. It’s turned out to be a blessing.”
After a conversation with Huggins, Erik Stevenson was sold, and whether he knew beforehand or not, he was home at last.
“When I first got here, it wasn’t what I expected,” Stevenson said. “I knew it was mountains. I knew it wouldn’t be like Seattle, but I love it here.”
As Stevenson draws closer to his Cumberland side of the family, his impact on the hardwood has followed suit.
Despite a rocky start in conference play, West Virginia has the talent to compete for a spot in March Madness — something Stevenson hasn’t done yet in his collegiate career.
There have also been some ups and downs on the court for Stevenson. The fiery guard recently picked up a pair of technical fouls early in Big 12 play, for which he has apologized.
A season isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon, and there’s still plenty of basketball to be played.
Rest assured, Stevenson has the pedigree.
With a mixture of his grandfather’s even-keeled temperament, his great-grandfather’s firecracker nature and his father’s courage to forge his own path — Stevenson is prepared for anything.
