MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Virginia accepted an invitation to play in the Liberty Bowl against Tennessee on Sunday, which will take place on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.
Maryland, meanwhile, decided to forgo a chance to compete in the bowl season, effectively ending its season Sunday.
The decision comes after the Terps (2-3) cancelled their final regular-season matchup against Michigan State on Saturday, as another team COVID outbreak shut down activities.
The Mountaineers (5-4) have had better luck taking the field in 2020, and they’ll have a chance to cement the improved play of this season against the Volunteers, who have limped to a 3-7 record.
Because of the pandemic, the NCAA waived its usual six-win threshold to become bowl eligible, allowing a struggling Tennessee team, losers of 7 of 8 games, to continue playing.
West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields, who leads the Big 12 in tackles, announced earlier this month he would skip the team’s bowl game.
Despite losing a player, WVU will gain one in safety Scottie Young, who transferred to Morgantown from Arizona alongside Fields over the offseason. Young announced Sunday that the NCAA is allowing him to be eligible for the postseason.
The only other time West Virginia and Tennessee met, the Mountaineers dominated the affair 40-14 to open the 2018 season.
West Virginia, competing in its first bowl game under second-yard head coach Neal Brown, is 0-2 all time in the Liberty Bowl.
